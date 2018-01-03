Vandals Attack Local Charity

On December 1, 2017, vandals broke into the headquarters of local homeless youth organization, Safe Place for Youth at 2469 Lincoln Boulevard in Venice.

“We are so grateful that no one was on site when it happened, and that this was a unique occurrence in our organization’s history,” said SPY Founder and director Alison Hurst.

Moving forward, the organization’s main focus is to “continue keeping SPY a safe space while providing life-saving support to the 1,000 young people who walk through our doors annually,” said Hurst.

While insurance is covering a portion of the damages, there are still a considerable amount of costs associated with the incident and SPY are reaching out to the Venice community for help.

To donate go online to: donatenow.networkforgood.org/safeplaceforyouth.