Venice Shorts: CD-11 Takes Action on RVs Plaguing Washington Blvd

Park’s office intervening to remove the volume of permanently parked vehicles

By Nick Antonicello

Out-of-state RV’s with expired plates as far away as Missouri plague Washington Blvd as locals fear the amount of open drug usage has made this major thoroughfare to the beach dangerous.

Several residents have reached out and they were forwarded to the office of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) and her team to address the volume of vehicles along Washington.

These pictures below were taken this week.

Prominently displayed is a damaged Missouri license plate with incomplete tags.

A huge criticism with locals is the number of out-of-state vehicles lacking up-to-date credentials.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the situation on Washington.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two year resident of Venice and exclusively covers the RV and encampment crisis in the neighborhood. Have a RV or encampment issue? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

