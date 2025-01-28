January 29, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: GoFundMe: Julian Kalaydjian

Restaurants Rally Community to Help Support Staff After Devastating Fire

Reel Inn Surpasses Goal, Vittorios and Rocco’s Make Progress in Fundraising Efforts

Amid the aftermath of the Pacific Palisades wildfire, three local restaurants are turning to crowdfunding to support their staff, while the latest update from CalFire indicates the fire is now 96% contained, affecting 23,448 acres in Los Angeles County.

Reel Inn Malibu has exceeded its fundraising expectations, pulling in over $191,000 against an initial goal of $185,000. This campaign, aimed at providing financial support for staff for at least three months, reflects the community’s strong support for the restaurant, which has been a local staple for 36 years before it was destroyed. The owners have increased their goal to extend further assistance, showing gratitude for the community’s response.

Vittorios Restaurant, with a history dating back to 1984, is currently at 61% of its $50,000 target, having raised $30,370. The funds are intended to help the 16 families who relied on the restaurant for their livelihood, now left without a workplace due to the fire. The campaign seeks to cover immediate needs and aid in potential rebuilding efforts.

Rocco’s Palisades, after 45 years of service, is 46% towards its $100,000 goal, having collected $46,368. The fundraiser aims to secure wages for employees and find a temporary kitchen for their catering service while they navigate the recovery process. This effort underscores the community’s commitment to seeing these long-standing businesses and their staff recover.

As these establishments work towards their financial goals, the broader recovery from the Palisades Fire continues under the supervision of Cal OES. The fire, which started on January 7, has led to significant structural damage, with 1,017 structures damaged and 6,837 destroyed. Evacuation orders have been lifted in many areas, with access now limited to residents only, and contractors are permitted for assessment work.

The aforementioned GoFundMes can be found at:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ReelInnMalibuFireRecovery

https://www.gofundme.com/f/roccos-palisades-fire-recovery-fund?cdn-cache=0

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-vittorios-employees-after-fire-tragedy

Hard, News

Dockweiler Beach Closed Indefinitely Due to Fire Debris Runoff

January 28, 2025

January 28, 2025

Health Officials Warn Against Water and Sand Contact from Malibu to Playa del Rey Public health officials have declared an...
News, upbeat

County Supervisors Launch $32.2M Recovery Fund for Wildfire Victims

January 28, 2025

January 28, 2025

It will work in partnership with community organizations to distribute aid efficiently and equitably In response to the catastrophic wildfires,...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: CD-11 Takes Action on RVs Plaguing Washington Blvd

January 28, 2025

January 28, 2025

Park’s office intervening to remove the volume of permanently parked vehicles By Nick Antonicello Out-of-state RV’s with expired plates as...

Photo: YouTube: @PPCC Calendar and Youtube
Hard, News

DA Hochman Promises Hard Crime Crackdown Related to Pali Fire, Warns Residents of Scams

January 28, 2025

January 28, 2025

Crackdown on Wildfire-Related Crimes Underway in Pacific Palisades By Zach Armstrong As the Pacific Palisades begins rebuilding efforts from the...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

LA County Rolls Out Phased Debris Cleanup in Palisades Post-Fire

January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025

Starting January 28, property owners can obtain ROE forms at Disaster Recovery Centers to enroll in Phase 2 of the...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Burglar Arrested After Breaking Into Possibly Vacant Venice Canal Property

January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025

The suspect was taken into custody upon authorities’ arrival to the scene By Zach Armstrong Authorities arrested a man who...
News, upbeat

Automotive and Marine Styling Center Expands in California with New Marina del Rey Location

January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025

This Expansion Is Strategic, Given Marina Del Rey’s Status as Home to the Nation’s Largest Man-Made Recreational Harbor Tint World...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Man Sentenced for 2022 Santa Monica Beach Parking Lot Murder

January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025

Evidence from the crime scene and subsequent investigative efforts culminated in the LA County District Attorney’s Office charging  Mohamed Abou-Arabi,...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
News, upbeat

City Council Approves Tax Relief for Businesses Hit by Palisades Fire

January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025

Eligibility for this tax relief will be assessed on a case-by-case basis by the Office of Finance In a unanimous...

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
Hard, News

85-Year-Old Pali Resident Died in Fire After Choosing to Stay Home With Pets: REPORT

January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025

Rossilli, who ran a plumbing business with her late husband in Pacific Palisades, chose to stay in her home despite...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Venice Canal Home With Cathedral-Style Windows Asks For $6.5M

January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025

The property includes multiple fireplaces and a rooftop deck for panoramic views A newly constructed home on Sherman Canal in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Mess at Indiana Needs Immediate Attention

January 27, 2025

January 27, 2025

Encampments just east of 4th Avenue have become intolerable By Nick Antonicello While LA city officials are focused on the...
News, Video

(Video) Quake Strong is Here to Rebuild Through Disaster

January 24, 2025

January 24, 2025

For More Information, Go To https://quakestrong.com/ For More Information, Go To https://t.co/my13ujWTOK pic.twitter.com/WapdyW882F — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) January 24, 2025

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Taqueria Chihuahua is a Neighborhood Institution

January 24, 2025

January 24, 2025

Old school in preparation and presentation, TQ is the choice of locals  By Nick Antonicello Taqueria Chihuahua is the reliable...

Photo: Instagram: @caitlinedoran
Hard, News

Palisades Influencer’s Pet Tortoise Escapes Fire

January 23, 2025

January 23, 2025

Caitlin Doran, Local Social Media Star, Leads Family’s Recovery from Devastating Blaze In the face of the devastating Palisades Fire,...

