Photo: CRMLS

Marina del Rey Beachfront Building Blends Residential, Commercial Space for $12M

The listing highlights a 270-degree view spanning the Pacific Ocean, Venice Pier, and the Los Angeles skyline

A four-story mixed-use building along Ocean Front Walk in Marina del Rey has hit the market for $12.675 million, offering a combination of residential units, commercial storefronts, and expansive ocean views just steps from the Venice Pier.

The 8,000-square-foot structure, built in 1992, includes two ground-floor commercial spaces totaling 1,400 square feet, two mid-level apartments, and a 3,800-square-foot penthouse at the top. The listing highlights a 270-degree view spanning the Pacific Ocean, Venice Pier, and the Los Angeles skyline.

The second-floor apartments each offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The top-floor residence features high ceilings, an open floor plan, and glass walls to maximize views. A motorized loft in the penthouse is currently being used as the primary bedroom.

According to listing details, the property includes 11 parking spaces across three garages, along with several outdoor areas. The lot spans 5,039 square feet and is zoned LAC4, which allows for a variety of commercial and residential uses.

Real estate records show the current listing price puts the cost per square foot at $1,584. The seller, represented by John Sullivan of 1st Class Real Estate SD, is marketing the property as a potential investment, citing uses such as a boutique hotel, Airbnb rental, or office space with residential accommodations.

The property, located at 3111 Ocean Front Walk, has no homeowner association fees.

Fore more information, go to https://www.redfin.com/CA/Marina-Del-Rey/3111-Ocean-Front-Walk-90292/home/22142433

