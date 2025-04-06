April 8, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Caltrans Explores Bus Lane Expansion on Lincoln Boulevard; Public Meeting Set for April

The corridor serves key destinations including Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, and Los Angeles International Airport

Caltrans is conducting a feasibility study to examine whether peak-hour bus lanes could be extended along a 3.1-mile stretch of Lincoln Boulevard, from Venice Boulevard to West Manchester Avenue. The agency will host a public open house on April 16 in Venice to present preliminary findings and gather community feedback.

The study, led by Caltrans District 7 in coordination with the City of Los Angeles, is part of a broader effort to improve public transit reliability and reduce congestion along the busy corridor. The proposed bus lanes would operate during weekday peak hours—northbound from 7 to 10 a.m., and southbound from 4 to 7 p.m.—by repurposing parking or outer lanes.

Officials say the corridor serves key destinations including Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, and Los Angeles International Airport. It is currently used by several transit providers, including Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus Routes 3 and Rapid 3, which together serve more than 1.35 million riders annually.

Roughly 75% of Route 3 riders earn less than $50,000 a year, according to the City of Santa Monica Department of Transportation, making the corridor an important route for lower-income Angelenos. Ridership on the line has increased more than 40% since 2021.

Caltrans previously partnered with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on a related project, known as Lincoln Fast Forward, to install bus lanes between Commonwealth Avenue and Venice Boulevard. Construction on that segment is expected to begin in late 2025.

This new feasibility study will evaluate multiple alternatives, including part-time and full-time bus lanes, potential lane reductions, and impacts to on-street parking. In certain areas, parking restrictions may need to be modified or eliminated to accommodate the bus lanes.

The April 16 open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Avenue in Venice. Attendees are encouraged to review project materials and complete a public survey in advance. The survey will remain open through May 7.

For more information, contact Karen Herrera at Karen.Herrera@dot.ca.gov with the subject line “Lincoln Feasibility Study.”

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: LAPL
News

Community Rally Planned to Save Santa Monica’s Fairview Library

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Supporters Urge Santa Monica City Council to Keep the Library Open By Judith Meister, Chair, Santa Monica Library Board A...
Hard, News

Petition Urges City to Waive Rebuild Permit Fees After January Fires

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The petition argues that survivors of the fires are being unfairly burdened with permitting fees—often amounting to tens of thousands...
News

BuildStrong is Leading the Effort to Rebuild the Pacific Palisades

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

The recent wildfires in the Pacific Palisades caused extensive property damage, leaving many residents unsure about how to move forward....

Photo: CRMLS
News, Real Estate

Marina del Rey Beachfront Building Blends Residential, Commercial Space for $12M

April 6, 2025

Read more
April 6, 2025

The listing highlights a 270-degree view spanning the Pacific Ocean, Venice Pier, and the Los Angeles skyline A four-story mixed-use...
News, Video

(Video) Adorn Your Home With Plants and Pottery from Urban Jungle

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

Go To Urbanjungleplantsandpottery.com For More Info Go To https://t.co/wwFel8ysgG For More Info pic.twitter.com/6zwObF87bB — Yo! Venice! (@YoVenice) April 4, 2025
News, Real Estate

Former MTV Star Says Parents Forced to Sell Palisades Home Due to High Reconstruction Cost

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The home had been a “cherished” family residence for 37 years  Former reality TV personality Spencer Pratt said his parents...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Three Teens Arrested in Santa Monica Armed Robbery

April 4, 2025

Read more
April 4, 2025

The group threatened to shoot if the victim didn’t hand over his phone Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly robbing...
News

Join UCLA’s Innovative Memory Research Study!

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Are you ready to contribute to groundbreaking research and help shape the future of memory treatments? Do you sometimes find...
News

Coming Soon: Easter Extravaganza at Regent Santa Monica Beach

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

Book your Delectable Brunch, Easter Festivities This Easter, step into a world of celebration and refined delight at Regent Santa Monica Beach....

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Suspect Still Outstanding in Westminster Dog Park Shooting

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

The Victim Has Been Described as a “Protector” Who “Got Shot Defending a Homegirl” Police continue to look for the...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Venice Fundraiser to Support Marine Mammal Care

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

The nonprofit rescues and rehabilitates sick and injured marine mammals along the Los Angeles coastline A fundraiser benefiting the Marine...
Dining, News

Mikomi Sushi Opens New Santa Monica Location

April 3, 2025

Read more
April 3, 2025

The new location continues Mikomi Sushi’s commitment to serving sushi, sashimi, and specialty rolls Mikomi Sushi, a well-regarded sushi restaurant...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Art Gallery Owner on Relocating to Santa Monica

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Bruce Lurie Owned What Was The Only Fine Arts Space in Palisades. The Gallery Has Found a New Life in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Local Resident Joins Trump Administration at HUD

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Conservative Community Activist Soledad Ursua Lands Senior Advisory Role at the Department of Housing & Urban Development By Nick Antonicello ...

Photo Credit Mark Weinberg
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Levain Bakery to Open Venice Location with Special Guests and Charitable Twist

April 2, 2025

Read more
April 2, 2025

Bigger Than a Cookie: Levain’s Venice Opening Is a Flavorful Fundraiser Levain Bakery, the cult-favorite cookie destination founded in New...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR