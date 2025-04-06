Caltrans Explores Bus Lane Expansion on Lincoln Boulevard; Public Meeting Set for April

The corridor serves key destinations including Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, and Los Angeles International Airport

Caltrans is conducting a feasibility study to examine whether peak-hour bus lanes could be extended along a 3.1-mile stretch of Lincoln Boulevard, from Venice Boulevard to West Manchester Avenue. The agency will host a public open house on April 16 in Venice to present preliminary findings and gather community feedback.

The study, led by Caltrans District 7 in coordination with the City of Los Angeles, is part of a broader effort to improve public transit reliability and reduce congestion along the busy corridor. The proposed bus lanes would operate during weekday peak hours—northbound from 7 to 10 a.m., and southbound from 4 to 7 p.m.—by repurposing parking or outer lanes.

Officials say the corridor serves key destinations including Santa Monica, Marina del Rey, and Los Angeles International Airport. It is currently used by several transit providers, including Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus Routes 3 and Rapid 3, which together serve more than 1.35 million riders annually.

Roughly 75% of Route 3 riders earn less than $50,000 a year, according to the City of Santa Monica Department of Transportation, making the corridor an important route for lower-income Angelenos. Ridership on the line has increased more than 40% since 2021.

Caltrans previously partnered with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation on a related project, known as Lincoln Fast Forward, to install bus lanes between Commonwealth Avenue and Venice Boulevard. Construction on that segment is expected to begin in late 2025.

This new feasibility study will evaluate multiple alternatives, including part-time and full-time bus lanes, potential lane reductions, and impacts to on-street parking. In certain areas, parking restrictions may need to be modified or eliminated to accommodate the bus lanes.

The April 16 open house will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at the Oakwood Recreation Center, 767 California Avenue in Venice. Attendees are encouraged to review project materials and complete a public survey in advance. The survey will remain open through May 7.

For more information, contact Karen Herrera at Karen.Herrera@dot.ca.gov with the subject line “Lincoln Feasibility Study.”