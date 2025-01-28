County Supervisors Launch $32.2M Recovery Fund for Wildfire Victims

It will work in partnership with community organizations to distribute aid efficiently and equitably

In response to the catastrophic wildfires, the Board of Supervisors has launched the Los Angeles County Fire Recovery Fund. The initiative, proposed by Supervisors Lindsey P. Horvath and Kathryn Barger, was unanimously approved to offer financial relief to those affected by the fires, including homeowners, renters, workers, small business owners, and nonprofits.

The fund, initially backed by $32.2 million from American Rescue Plan Act allocations, aims to provide direct cash assistance to expedite recovery efforts. The fires, which began on January 7, 2025, have led to the destruction of over 14,000 structures, with the final tally expected to rise as assessments continue.

“These fires have devastated our communities, destroying thousands of homes, businesses, and livelihoods,” said Supervisor Horvath in a release. “This fund ensures that those impacted have the support needed to rebuild their lives with an emphasis on equity for those most severely affected.”

Chair Kathryn Barger highlighted the fund’s role in immediate relief, stating, “The Recovery Fund will meet the urgent needs of our residents and businesses with flexibility and responsiveness.”

The Fire Recovery Fund will provide direct financial aid to those whose lives and livelihoods were disrupted by the wildfires. It will work in partnership with community organizations to distribute aid efficiently and equitably. The outreach and application processes are designed to be accessible across different cultural and linguistic groups. Additionally, the county will continue to seek additional funding as recovery needs evolve.

This local initiative will work alongside state and federal recovery programs. Governor Gavin Newsom has proposed $2.5 billion in emergency funding, while federal support focuses on debris removal and emergency measures. The county fund serves as an immediate lifeline until these broader resources are available.

The administration of the fund will be handled by the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs, with directives to prioritize those who lost homes, businesses, or jobs in the fires. Special attention will be given to vulnerable populations including low-income individuals, those with limited English proficiency, people with disabilities, and those ineligible for other aid.

For more on the Fire Recovery Fund, visit recovery.lacounty.gov.