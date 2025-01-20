Venice Chamber Events to Bolster Community Ties Amid Fire Recovery Efforts

Both events aim to provide a space for reflection, connection, and solidarity

In the wake of devastating fires, the Venice Chamber of Commerce is stepping up to strengthen community ties and support local businesses by hosting two events aimed at fostering connection and resilience.

The first event, an in-person Coffee Connection, will take place on Tuesday, January 21, at 8:30 a.m. at Feeling Swell. The gathering will focus on mental health, addressing strategies for managing stress, building resilience, and promoting overall wellness within the community.

The second event, the VCC Social Dinner Club, is scheduled for Wednesday, January 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hama Sushi. This dinner event invites attendees to enjoy an evening of camaraderie, conversation, and traditional Japanese cuisine with unique fusion dishes. Hama Sushi, a Venice institution since 1979, has been a beloved fixture near the Venice Boardwalk for over four decades.

Both events aim to provide a space for reflection, connection, and solidarity. “Community support is more important than ever,” the Venice Chamber stated in a message to residents. “These gatherings are opportunities to come together, share experiences, and celebrate the strength of our community.”

Registration for the Coffee Connection and reservations for the Social Dinner Club are now open. For more information, visit the Venice Chamber of Commerce website.