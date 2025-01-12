Three-Story Venice Complex Catches Fire, SMFD Comes to Assist

The fire was visible from one unit in the building

Firefighters responded Friday morning to a blaze at a three-story apartment complex in Venice, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said.

The fire, reported at 8:11 a.m. on Jan. 10 at 534 E. Indiana Ave., was visible from one unit in the building, which spans approximately 10,414 square feet on a 0.24-acre lot. Firefighters engaged in an offensive mode to combat the flames, with assistance from the Santa Monica Fire Department.

No immediate reports of injuries or evacuations were available as crews worked to control the fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The building, constructed in 1970, is a multi-unit property featuring 20 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, according to real estate records. The property was last sold in 1999 for $208,500.

The LAFD operated under Battalion 4, West Bureau, and Council District 11, with resources including Engines 205, 237, and 451, as well as Trucks 37, 63, and 92.