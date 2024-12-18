Venice Shorts: Fiasco at Third, Fourth and Fifth Avenue

Oversized vehicles, illegal dumping, drug deals plague locals in the heart of Venice

By Nick Antonicello

A series of images provided by concerned residents has Third, Fourth and Fifth Avenues in a state of dismay and disarray.

Images here display vehicles with expired tags, and the white school bus reportedly has been cited hundreds of times with it still being on the streets of Venice.



This collage of street and RV encampments in this particular neighborhood of Venice has been in contact with local officials, and hopefully some serious action will be taken soon.

The trash accumulated by outdoor encampments is obvious and tents on the sidewalk make a pedestrian path dangerous.

While some progress has been made in some areas of Venice, there is still lots to do to stem the tide of new RV parking and new tent encampments.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year Venice resident who covers the encampment crisis here in the neighborhood. Have an encampment crisis on your street or block? Contact him online at nantoni@mindspring.com