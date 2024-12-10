THIS WEEKEND: 62nd Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade Will Be Jimmy Buffett-Themed

Popular Viewing Spots Include Fisherman’s Village, Burton Chace Park, and the South Jetty

The 62nd Annual Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade is set to light up the waterfront on Saturday, Dec. 14, with festivities beginning at 4 p.m. at Burton Chace Park.

This year’s theme, “A Margaritaville Holiday,” pays tribute to the joyful legacy of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett. The event kicks off with musical entertainment, food trucks, photo opportunities, and carolers, followed by a dazzling fireworks display at 5:55 p.m. The parade itself will launch at 6 p.m., featuring elaborately decorated boats, live music, costumes, and performances inspired by the Margaritaville theme.

Popular viewing spots include Fisherman’s Village, Burton Chace Park, and the South Jetty, offering prime locations to enjoy the spectacle.

The Marina del Rey Holiday Boat Parade, a beloved tradition held annually on the second Saturday of December, promises a night of festive cheer for both boaters and spectators.

For more information, visit marinadelreyboatparade.org.