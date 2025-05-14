May 16, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) Squirrels Overrun Palisades Park, Officials Warn Against Feeding

Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover the Lawn

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

May 15, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
Experience You Can Trust, Beards You Can Admire: Economy Roofing’s 75-Year Legacy in Santa Monica CA

May 15, 2025

Driving along Santa Monica Blvd., you may have seen a playful billboard featuring two rugged men with impressively big beards,...
(Video) See Inside Levain Bakery’s New Venice Beach Spot

May 14, 2025

The NY-Based Bakery Serves Up Signature Cookies, Bread, Muffins and Coffee The NY-Based Bakery Serves Up Signature Cookies, Bread, Muffins...

Photo: Getty
Victorian Thriller ‘Gaslight’ to Open at Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice

May 14, 2025

Set in 1880s London, the play follows a husband and wife caught in a chilling battle over truth and reality...

Photo: YouTube
Santa Monica City Council Approves Outdoor Drinking Zone on Third Street Promenade

May 14, 2025

New “Entertainment Zone” Will Allow Alcohol Consumption in Public Spaces If you have ever wished to have a cocktail or...
ICE Apprehends Santa Monica College Student Off-Campus

May 14, 2025

This apprehension comes amid heightened ICE activity in Southern California, where federal agents have targeted major cities including Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty
Palisades Couple Files Lawsuit Against California FAIR Plan, Other Major Insurers

May 14, 2025

The Jungwirths, who moved to Pacific Palisades last June with their three-year-old daughter, purchased a FAIR Plan policy after struggling...
(Video) Pacific Resident Theatre Debuts “Fostered”: A Comedy About Authenticity and Life Choices

May 13, 2025

Firefighters and Wildfire Victims Have Free Admission to a Special May 16 Performance. For More Info, Go To Pacificresidenttheatre.org Firefighters...
Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

May 13, 2025

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...

Photo: Venice Paparazzi
A Dozen Venice Beach Teachers Honored at 15th Annual WAVE Awards

May 13, 2025

The ceremony highlighted teachers exemplifying this year’s theme, “Cultivating Character,” and awarded the Joelle Award to District Director for LAUSD...
Details Unveiled for Venice Summer Fest 2025

May 13, 2025

Organizers described the fest as “more than an event — it’s a community celebration that reflects the creativity, heart, and...

Photo: Venice Arts
Venice Student Exhibition Honors Incarcerated Japanese Americans Through Photography

May 12, 2025

The exhibition is the result of a yearlong project that involved research, interviews, and site visits A new student-led exhibition...

Photo: Google Street View
City to Issue Solicitations for Affordable Housing Development at Bergamot Station Arts Center

May 12, 2025

Proposals for the Bergamot Station Arts Center must prioritize maximizing affordable housing units while also considering potential artist housing and...
Golf Tournament to Raise Funds for Palisades Charter High School Wildfire Recovery

May 12, 2025

The “Raise Pali Golf Tournament” includes a nine-hole game, prize putting contests, and a community reception A community-led golf tournament...
Brentwood Art Center: Creative Art Camps for Kids and Teens this Summer

May 12, 2025

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic & 17th in Santa Monica. ...

