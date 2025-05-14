Victorian Thriller ‘Gaslight’ to Open at Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice

Set in 1880s London, the play follows a husband and wife caught in a chilling battle over truth and reality

Gaslight, the psychological thriller that gave rise to the term “gaslighting,” opens Thursday, May 15, at Pacific Resident Theatre in Venice.

Set in 1880s London, the play follows a husband and wife caught in a chilling battle over truth and reality. Originally written by Patrick Hamilton in 1938, *Gaslight* has endured as a cultural touchstone for emotional manipulation and psychological abuse.

The production is being staged by the Co-Op of Pacific Resident Theatre and is not part of the theatre’s subscription season. The venue, located in the heart of Venice, is known for its intimate performances and dedication to classic and contemporary works.

Tickets and additional information are available at [pacificresidenttheatre.org](http://pacificresidenttheatre.org). The box office can be reached at (310) 822-8392, Tuesday through Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.