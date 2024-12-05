Venice Shorts: Newhouse Expected to Enter State Senate Race to Succeed the Retiring Ben Allen

The Soon-To-Be Candidate Apparently Is Formulating His Campaign Staff and Will Focus On the Environment, Public Safety and Other Quality-Of-Life Issues

By Nick Antonicello

Sources have confirmed that Venice community activist and Vice-President of the Los Angeles Planning Commission Michael Newhouse will seek the Democratic nomination for the California State Senate in the 24th District to succeed the retiring and term-limited incumbent, Ben Allen of Santa Monica.

A past president of the Venice Neighborhood Council, the soon-to-be candidate apparently is formulating his campaign staff and will focus on the environment, public safety and other quality-of-life issues.

Well-known in Venice beyond his legal work, He has been deeply involved in local civic and cultural activities, co-founding the Venice Art Crawl, an initiative promoting local art and culture in the community. Newhouse is also connected with the Westside Regional Alliance of Councils (WRAC), where he served as a founder and former chair, fostering collaboration among the numerous Westside neighborhood council bodies.

A 2022 candidate for the Los Angeles City Council in District 11, Newhouse positioned himself as an experienced and centrist leader prepared to address critical issues such as homelessness, public safety, and environmental protection.

Newhouse endorsed the eventual winner, LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), a fellow attorney and Venetian.

Newhouse has served on various Los Angeles planning commissions, including his recent appointment to the Los Angeles Citywide Planning Commission by Mayor Karen Bass in 2024 where he serves as Vice-President. Previously, he served on the West Los Angeles Area Planning Commission from 2017 to 2022.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice and covers the people and politics of the neighborhood. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com