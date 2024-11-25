November 25, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: California Department of Public Health

Bird Flu Detected in Sample of California Raw Milk

The Recall Follows Increased Testing of Raw Milk Statewide Due to the Spread of Bird Flu in Dairy Herds and Sporadic Human Cases in California

The California Department of Public Health has issued a warning urging consumers to avoid drinking a specific batch of raw milk from Raw Farm, LLC of Fresno County after bird flu virus was detected in a retail sample. 

The affected batch, identified with lot code 20241109 and a “Best By” date of Nov. 27, 2024, is subject to a voluntary recall initiated at the state’s request. No illnesses linked to the batch have been reported.

The detection was confirmed by the County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory during routine testing of retail raw milk, later verified by the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory. CDPH has directed retailers to remove the affected product from shelves, and consumers are advised to return any remaining milk to the place of purchase.

Health officials reiterated that pasteurized milk is safe to drink and emphasized the risks associated with raw milk, which is not treated with heat to kill harmful bacteria and viruses. The consumption of raw milk has been linked to outbreaks of foodborne illnesses caused by pathogens such as Salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria. Inhaling or consuming raw milk contaminated with bird flu virus may also lead to infection, with symptoms ranging from eye irritation to respiratory issues.

The recall follows increased testing of raw milk statewide due to the spread of bird flu in dairy herds and sporadic human cases in California. While no person-to-person transmission has been reported, 29 confirmed human cases of bird flu have been recorded in the state since October, primarily involving individuals with direct contact with infected dairy cows.

CDPH advises consumers to avoid raw milk products entirely, as pasteurization effectively eliminates harmful pathogens, including the bird flu virus.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: VNC Endorses Median Project Revision Review

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Substantial Changes in Original Proposal Has Venice Neighborhood Council up in Arms By Nick Antonicello The Nov. 19 meeting of...

Photo: Facebook: @Jason Hill
News, upbeat

“100 Venice Stories” Film to Premiere at Beyond Baroque

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Since 2014, Jason Hill’s Series Chronicled Venice’s Cultural and Historical Landscape Through Interviews and Profiles Author Jason Hill will celebrate...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Video Shows Officer-Involved Shooting Outside SMPD Station

November 22, 2024

Read more
November 22, 2024

Officials Have Issued a Viewer Advisory, Cautioning That the Material May Be Distressing The Santa Monica Police Department has released...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Advance Auto Parts to Shutter 500 Stores, L.A. Might Be Affected

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

The Automotive Industry Faces Challenges From Inflation and Increased Competition From Chinese Automakers Advance Auto Parts announced plans to shutter...

Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay)
News, upbeat

CNN’s “Call to Earth Day” Initiative Coming to Venice Beach

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Volunteers Will Gather to Clear Litter and Prevent Marine Debris From Polluting Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Freeman Walk-off Homer Secured by Local to Hit Auction Block In December

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Bidding to Open at a Reported $300K, Could Swell to Over $1M By Nick Antonicello As if attending a World...
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Place’s Value Falls by Nearly 60%: Report

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Retail Vacancies Have Compounded the Mall’s Struggles Santa Monica Place, a high-profile shopping destination in Santa Monica, continues to face...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Collision at Washington and Marcasel Leads to Injuries: Report

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Are Working to Determine the Circumstances Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a reported collision at the intersection of...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Baja Cantina Renovates Outdoor Seating During Construction

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

A Long-Time Popular Venue Is Open for Business During its Reconfiguration By Nick Antonicello Baja Cantina (www.bajacantina.com), the iconic Mexican...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Security Guard Charged with Murder Following September Stabbing

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Gathered Evidence, Interviewed Witnesses, and Reviewed Surveillance A 36-year-old security guard has been charged with murder in connection with...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Annual Moby-Dick Reading Returning to Venice Beach

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Readers, Ranging From Students to Celebrities, Will Take Turns Performing Excerpts From Herman Melville’s 1851 Classic The Venice Oceanarium will...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Drug Use Swells in Front of Bridge Housing

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Transient Seen Here Illegally Tapping Into Light Poles in Front of This Controversial Facility By Nick Antonicello Sources tell Yo!...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR