November 22, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Freeman Walk-off Homer Secured by Local to Hit Auction Block In December

Bidding to Open at a Reported $300K, Could Swell to Over $1M

By Nick Antonicello

As if attending a World Series game with your parents wasn’t cool enough, 10-year old Venetian Zac Ruderman was able to secure the ultimate souvenir, a game-winning, walk-off grand slam home run by LA Dodger Freddie Freeman in Game #1 of the 2024 World Series that saw the locals defeat the New York Yankees four games to one.

The prized possession will now be put to bid by SCP Auctions, who deals in important sports trading cards and memorabilia (www.scpauctions.com) according to Austin Widger, Auctions Operations Director and Public Relations spokesperson.

The auction will commence on December 4th and the bidding will begin at $300,000.

Widger believes the closing bid should be well over seven figures.  

The bidding will end December 14th.

Many are comparing the ball to the 1988 Game One World Series where Dodger legend Kirk Gibson hit a walk-off home run to defeat the Oakland Athletics. Hobbled by injuries, Gibson’s was a pinch hit homer defeating the A’s 5-4.

Ironically, the ball’s ownership is a mystery some 36 years later.

However, the Gibson bat was auctioned for $575,000, his helmet $150,000 and his game jersey for $303,000 according to Widger.

Freeman would go on to be named World Series MVP and when his big fly finally landed, it was corralled by the 10-year-old Dodgers fan Zac Ruderman, a resident of Venice.  

His parents told him he was leaving school early on the day of Game 1 to go get his braces removed. To Zac’s surprise, the family headed directly to Dodger Stadium instead.  

“Our family hopes the baseball will be displayed in Dodger Stadium so all Dodgers and baseball fans can view a very special piece of history for the City of Los Angeles,” offered the Ruderman family in a prepared statement.

Zac’s Dad is Nico Ruderman,  who serves as a member of the Venice Neighborhood Council as its Communications Officer. Ruderman is also a rabid Dodger fan who can be seen around the neighborhood always wearing a vintage Brooklyn Dodger cap.

For more information about the auction, call (949) 831-3700 or info@scpauctions.comNick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@surfridersouthbay)
News, upbeat

CNN’s “Call to Earth Day” Initiative Coming to Venice Beach

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Volunteers Will Gather to Clear Litter and Prevent Marine Debris From Polluting Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association...
News, Real Estate

Santa Monica Place’s Value Falls by Nearly 60%: Report

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Retail Vacancies Have Compounded the Mall’s Struggles Santa Monica Place, a high-profile shopping destination in Santa Monica, continues to face...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Collision at Washington and Marcasel Leads to Injuries: Report

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Are Working to Determine the Circumstances Emergency crews responded Tuesday evening to a reported collision at the intersection of...
Dining, News

Venice Shorts: Baja Cantina Renovates Outdoor Seating During Construction

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

A Long-Time Popular Venue Is Open for Business During its Reconfiguration By Nick Antonicello Baja Cantina (www.bajacantina.com), the iconic Mexican...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Santa Monica Security Guard Charged with Murder Following September Stabbing

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Investigators Gathered Evidence, Interviewed Witnesses, and Reviewed Surveillance A 36-year-old security guard has been charged with murder in connection with...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Annual Moby-Dick Reading Returning to Venice Beach

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Readers, Ranging From Students to Celebrities, Will Take Turns Performing Excerpts From Herman Melville’s 1851 Classic The Venice Oceanarium will...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Drug Use Swells in Front of Bridge Housing

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Transient Seen Here Illegally Tapping Into Light Poles in Front of This Controversial Facility By Nick Antonicello Sources tell Yo!...

Photo: Facebook
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...
Hard, News

SMPD Investigate Booby Trap Incident on Exposition Boulevard

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Incident Prompted a Response From the Los Angeles County Bomb Squad and Led to Felony Charges A 61-year-old man...

Photo: Google Earth
News, upbeat

Here’s Who The Lakers Will Honor Next With a Statue Outside Crypto.com Arena: Report

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Before Coaching, He Was an NBA Player for a Decade, Spending Five Seasons With the Lakers and Winning a Championship...
News, upbeat

Full-Circle Festival Returns to Honor Late Mar Vista Potter and Activist

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Festival Will Feature Offerings From Beachside Bungalow Spa, Massage Sessions and Live Music The 12th Annual Full-Circle Festival, a...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Library Parking Lot Cleaned & Cleared of Tents and RVs

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

City Officials Are Diligent and Swift in Removing Encampments in Parking Lot to the Delight of Parents With School-Age Children ...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR