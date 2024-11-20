Venice Shorts: Baja Cantina Renovates Outdoor Seating During Construction

A Long-Time Popular Venue Is Open for Business During its Reconfiguration

By Nick Antonicello

Baja Cantina (www.bajacantina.com), the iconic Mexican restaurant known for its Tacos, Margaritas and other specialty entrees, is in the process of renovating its outdoor seating and will remain open for business during construction.

During the pandemic Baja Cantina reconfigured its seating to offer the outdoor dining that became an immediate hit with locals and tourists alike.

Located at 311 Washington Blvd., Baja also offers premium inside dining with a full bar.

For details, call (310) 821-2252 or e-mail at info@bajacantina.com

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.