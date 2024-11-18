November 19, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Library Parking Lot Cleaned & Cleared of Tents and RVs

City Officials Are Diligent and Swift in Removing Encampments in Parking Lot to the Delight of Parents With School-Age Children 

By Nick Antonicello

What a difference a week makes!

The image here was taken Saturday morning, November 16th as the encampments inside the Venice Library parking lot and RV’s parked on South Venice Blvd have been cleared and removed.

Just six days earlier, the parking lot had at least a half-dozen tents and structures along with two RV’s that had been permanently parked.

Local parents were thrilled this morning as one Mother took her two children inside with story books in hand.

Congratulations to those city officials responsible for the swift and speedy clean-up that was immediately embraced by Venetians today.

Nick Antonicello covers the current encampment and RV crisis in the neighborhood. Have an issue on your street or block? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News

Missing Person Alert: Authorities Seek Help to Find Michelle Lerner, 63, in Culver City

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Woman Was Last Seen Near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard  Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...
Food & Drink, News

CDC Issues Warning of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

1 Dead, 39 Sickened in Multistate E. Coli Outbreak  A multistate outbreak of E. coli infections has been linked to...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: What Is the Fate of the Beachfront Pagodas at OFW?

November 17, 2024

Read more
November 17, 2024

WPA-Inspired Structures Deserving of Landmark Status By Nick Antonicello As the City of Los Angeles prepares for three major sporting...
News, upbeat

Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Returning for 13th Annual Celebration

November 17, 2024

Read more
November 17, 2024

It Features Street Closures East of Pacific Avenue to Accommodate Performances, Food Offerings, and the Festive Atmosphere A beloved tradition...
News, Video

(Video) Plaque Apologizing for Racist Policies Unveiled Outside Santa Monica City Hall

November 15, 2024

Read more
November 15, 2024

In Addition to the Plaque, the City of Santa Monica is Set to Include Racial Inclusion as Part of its...
News, Video

(Video) Rose Bowl Half Marathon is Returning to Los Angeles

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

The 13.1 Mi Course Traverses Historic Neighborhoods and Scenic Views.
News, upbeat

Travel Guide Highlights Venice Beach in Debut Under New Ownership

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

The Guide Also Introduces Lost In’s Top Five, a New Feature That Curates Local Recommendations Based on the Unique Tastes...
Hard news, News

California Corrections Officer Arrested For Showing Nude Photograph to Minors

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

He Has No Prior Criminal Record, According to Authorities By Zach Armstrong A worker for the California Department of Corrections...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational independent school...
News

Actress Chanel Maya Banks Found in Texas, Family Disputes LAPD’s Closure of the Case

November 14, 2024

Read more
November 14, 2024

Family Questions Authenticity of Inflammatory Social Media Posts The events in the case of Chanel Maya Banks, the Playa Vista-based...
Hard, News

Venice Shooting Leaves One Injured in Attempted Carjacking

November 13, 2024

Read more
November 13, 2024

The Investigation is Ongoing Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in Venice, leaving a...
News, Real Estate

Three-Unit Property on Marina Peninsula Listed for $4.4M

November 13, 2024

Read more
November 13, 2024

The Property Was Built in 1987 and Is Not Subject to the Los Angeles Rent Stabilization Ordinance A three-unit residential...
News

SANTA MONICA HOTELS OFFER EXTRA BEDROOM PROGRAM FOR LOCALS WELCOMING VISITORS

November 13, 2024

Read more
November 13, 2024

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (November 11, 2024) – Santa Monica Travel & Tourism announces the return of the popular “I Wish...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR