Venice Shorts: Library Parking Lot Cleaned & Cleared of Tents and RVs

City Officials Are Diligent and Swift in Removing Encampments in Parking Lot to the Delight of Parents With School-Age Children

By Nick Antonicello

What a difference a week makes!

The image here was taken Saturday morning, November 16th as the encampments inside the Venice Library parking lot and RV’s parked on South Venice Blvd have been cleared and removed.

Just six days earlier, the parking lot had at least a half-dozen tents and structures along with two RV’s that had been permanently parked.

Local parents were thrilled this morning as one Mother took her two children inside with story books in hand.

Congratulations to those city officials responsible for the swift and speedy clean-up that was immediately embraced by Venetians today.

Nick Antonicello covers the current encampment and RV crisis in the neighborhood. Have an issue on your street or block? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com.