Venice Holiday Sign Lighting Returning for 13th Annual Celebration

A beloved tradition continues as the 13th Annual Venice Holiday Sign Lighting and Block Party will illuminate the iconic Venice Sign in festive red and green on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Organized by the Venice Chamber of Commerce, the free event will transform Windward Avenue into a hub of holiday cheer, complete with live music, family-friendly activities, and community festivities.

The event, running from 6 to 9 p.m., marks the start of the holiday season for locals and visitors alike. It features street closures east of Pacific Avenue to accommodate performances, food offerings, and the festive atmosphere. The Venice Sign, a landmark of the area, will be the centerpiece of the evening as it lights up for the holidays.

“Now in its 13th year, this celebration brings together the Venice community to share joy and holiday spirit,” said the Venice Chamber of Commerce.

Past editions of the event have featured musical performances, appearances by local stars, and culinary delights from neighborhood restaurants. Last year’s celebration included acts like Lisa Loeb, surprise guest Smash Mouth, and actor Joe Manganiello, who helped light the sign, according to a post by Venice Paparrazi.