Travel Guide Highlights Venice Beach in Debut Under New Ownership

LOST iN, the travel publisher known for its immersive city guides, has announced the release of its latest book, LOST iN Venice Beach, marking its first publication since a major shift in leadership earlier this year. The city guide offers a deep dive into the unique culture of Venice Beach, California, with a focus on its distinctive community, arts, music, and gastronomy.

Now available for preorder, LOST iN Venice Beach is part of the publisher’s new “Neighborhoods” collection, a series that takes a hyperlocal approach to travel. The book includes original editorial content, featuring interviews with local figures such as a music promoter who went from hosting living room concerts to booking big-name artists like Dua Lipa, and a restaurateur who personally fishes for tuna to stock his kitchen.

The guide also introduces LOST iN’s Top Five, a new feature that curates local recommendations based on the unique tastes and trends of Venice Beach. Stories in the book also cover subjects like art, wellness, architecture, and the underground rave scene, creating an immersive experience designed for a new generation of travelers.

This release is the 29th guidebook for LOST iN, which began publishing city guides in 2014. However, it’s the first since the company was acquired by former Jukin Media executives Jonathan Skogmo, Mike Skogmo, and Anton Reut in June 2024. As part of its revitalization strategy, LOST iN is blending print with video content, posting hundreds of videos on social media that spotlight local hotspots and personalities in Venice Beach.For more information, go to https://lostin.com/products/lost-in-venice-beach?srsltid=AfmBOoqM9AQwktHFBI0dDMfxEzAtsNPGbolV0p6qpK6u97sLPg3ZMBao.