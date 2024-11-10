November 11, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Drug Use Evident at Bridge Housing Facility

Loitering and Open Drug Use at Main Street Has Residents Anxious

By Nick Antonicello

Sources tell Yo! Venice that drug deals and open drug usage right outside the entrance of the Bridge Housing facility at Main Street is obvious and evident for all to see.

According to eye witness accounts there is a group of drug dealers and users that have set up an encampment right outside and has been there for over a week (see image).

According to sources, residents are afraid to walk past them for fear of being accosted or attacked. Many of these addicts go into the ABH and leave their dogs chained up outside for hours.

One resident called animal control, but no one showed up. Apparently several dogs were chained up and left in the hot sun without any water for the entire day.

Residents are now questioning the lack of  enforcement of this SECZ,  and why is such rampant drug activity allowed?  Many residents are questioning the operators of Bridge Housing for answers. 

The lack of enforcement has many residents seeking out the assistance of Councilwoman Traci Park’s staff, who has been diligent in seeking a safe and crime free environment around this controversial facility that has been the source of crime ever since initially constructed several years ago. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood who covers the encampment and RV crisis on the streets of Venice. One of the earliest opponents of bridge housing, Antonicello can be reached via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

