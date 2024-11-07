Venice Arts Gala Raises $130K to Empower Youth Through Art

The Event Also Introduced Jaime Zavala as Venice Arts’ New Executive Director

Venice Arts raised over $130,000 at its 31st annual gala, held on November 2, marking a significant fundraising success for the organization’s mission to uplift underserved youth through media arts education. The evening was filled with gratitude and community spirit as attendees celebrated Venice Arts’ long-standing commitment to storytelling, creativity, and social impact.

The gala honored Lynn Warshafsky, Venice Arts’ founding director, for her 30 years of visionary leadership.

Since the organization’s inception in 1993, Warshafsky has played a central role in expanding Venice Arts from a small grassroots project into a recognized nonprofit that provides free arts education to economically disadvantaged young people across Los Angeles and beyond. Her work has inspired generations of youth and has been instrumental in launching community-centered projects that use storytelling to address social issues.

The event also introduced Jaime Zavala as Venice Arts’ new executive director. With a background in youth development and social justice, Zavala’s leadership is anticipated to guide the organization as it builds on its legacy and adapts to evolving community needs.

“Thanks to friends like you, we raised over $130,000 — resources that will fuel our mission to inspire and uplift young people through filmmaking, photography, and other creative arts,” wrote Zavala in a post-gala message to supporters. Funds raised from the event will support full scholarships for low-income youth enrolled in Venice Arts’ Media Arts Education & Mentoring programs and contribute to the Center for Creative Workforce Equity, which helps young people overcome barriers to careers in the creative sector.

In addition to celebrating Warshafsky’s legacy and Zavala’s new role, guests enjoyed live jazz from Santa Monica High School musicians, an auction featuring photography by well-known artists, and a showcase of work created by Venice Arts’ students.