November 8, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Arts

Venice Arts Gala Raises $130K to Empower Youth Through Art

The Event Also Introduced Jaime Zavala as Venice Arts’ New Executive Director

Venice Arts raised over $130,000 at its 31st annual gala, held on November 2, marking a significant fundraising success for the organization’s mission to uplift underserved youth through media arts education. The evening was filled with gratitude and community spirit as attendees celebrated Venice Arts’ long-standing commitment to storytelling, creativity, and social impact.

The gala honored Lynn Warshafsky, Venice Arts’ founding director, for her 30 years of visionary leadership. 

Since the organization’s inception in 1993, Warshafsky has played a central role in expanding Venice Arts from a small grassroots project into a recognized nonprofit that provides free arts education to economically disadvantaged young people across Los Angeles and beyond. Her work has inspired generations of youth and has been instrumental in launching community-centered projects that use storytelling to address social issues.

The event also introduced Jaime Zavala as Venice Arts’ new executive director. With a background in youth development and social justice, Zavala’s leadership is anticipated to guide the organization as it builds on its legacy and adapts to evolving community needs.

“Thanks to friends like you, we raised over $130,000 — resources that will fuel our mission to inspire and uplift young people through filmmaking, photography, and other creative arts,” wrote Zavala in a post-gala message to supporters. Funds raised from the event will support full scholarships for low-income youth enrolled in Venice Arts’ Media Arts Education & Mentoring programs and contribute to the Center for Creative Workforce Equity, which helps young people overcome barriers to careers in the creative sector.

In addition to celebrating Warshafsky’s legacy and Zavala’s new role, guests enjoyed live jazz from Santa Monica High School musicians, an auction featuring photography by well-known artists, and a showcase of work created by Venice Arts’ students.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Dogtown Baseball Prospect Commits to LMU

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Notre Dame Pitching Standout Accepts Athletic Scholarship With the Loyola Marymount University Lions of the West Coast Conference By Nick...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Malibu Brush Fire Damages Homes, Burns 50 Acres: Report

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

The Fire Broke Out Under Critical Fire Weather, With a Red Flag Warning Issued for the Area Due to Powerful...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Pedestrian Injured in Admiralty Way Collision

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Authorities Are Investigating the Circumstances of the Collision A pedestrian was injured in a traffic collision early Wednesday on Admiralty...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, News

The Whaler Celebrates 80 Years as Venice Landmark

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Throughout November, the Whaler Will Feature Drink and Food Specials, Live Music, and Weekend Events The Whaler, a Venice Beach...

Photo: Facebook
News

Topanga Canyon Blvd Closed to Non-Residents Due to High Fire Danger

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Closures Run From Mulholland Drive to Pacific Coast Highway Topanga Canyon Boulevard will be closed to non-residents from Mulholland Drive...
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Gets $53M for Electrification, Service Improvement

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Grant to fund zero-emission fleet conversion, expanded transit service, and workforce training initiatives The California State Transportation Agency announced Wednesday...
Hard, News

Former Marina del Rey Firefighter Alleges Discrimination in Lawsuit Against County: Report

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

The Plaintiff is Reportedly Seeking Over $25K in Damages A former firefighter who served in Marina del Rey is suing...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Historic Venice Post Office Building to Become a New Hub for Creatives

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

“The Lighthouse” will offer workspace, production facilities, career development, and artist studios in Venice’s iconic Windward Circle By Zach Armstrong...

Photo: YouTube
News

DuPont Clinic Issues a Statement After City of Beverly Hills is Held Accountable By CA Attorney General Bonta

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

AG Rob Bonta Intervenes in Unprecedented Case, Defending Abortion Access Attorney General Rob Bonta launched an investigation after reports that...
News, Video

The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

November 5, 2024

Read more
November 5, 2024

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

“The Oakwood Residence” in Venice Beach Hits Market at $4.3M

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

The Home’s Design Focuses on Organic, Monochromatic Elements A newly listed property at 1008 Oakwood Avenue, priced at $4.3 million,...

Photo: City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Pier Bridge to be Replaced in $29M Project

November 4, 2024

Read more
November 4, 2024

The Updated Design Includes Expanded Walkways, Modern Lighting, and New Railings Santa Monica has finalized the design for a new...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Coast Guard Completes Marina del Rey Yacht Fire Fuel Cleanup

November 3, 2024

Read more
November 3, 2024

The Vessel No Longer Poses a Pollution Threat After Weeks of Recovery Operations Cleanup efforts have concluded in Marina del...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR