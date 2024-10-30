“Doumani House” in Marina Del Rey Designed by Sculptor Robert Graham Lists for $17.5M

Features Include a Music Room With a Steel-Etched Window and a Dining Area With a Dale Chihuly Chandelier

“Doumani House”, a 6,603-square-foot beachfront home at 4 Yawl Street, brings together architecture and contemporary art in a residence designed by sculptor Robert Graham. Listed at $17.5 million, the four-bedroom property is known for its geometric east and west wings, distinctive black glass windows, and enclosure of stainless steel and bronze fencing.

As described in the property listing, Graham enlisted artists, rather than traditional craftsmen, to create site-specific elements throughout the residence. From custom-designed doors and windows to cabinetry and furniture, art is woven into the home’s structure.

Artist David Novros’ fresco graces the foyer, greeting guests as they enter through stained glass doors. A two-story window in the living area offers expansive views of the ocean, enhanced by natural light that changes the home’s ambiance throughout the day.

Among the unique features are a music room with a steel-etched window by artist Ed Moses and a dining area highlighted by a Dale Chihuly chandelier. The primary suite, with bespoke closets, leads to a rooftop terrace overlooking the coastline, while the home’s main level includes marble flooring, a four-stop elevator, and a lap pool. A lower-level entertainment space rounds out the property.



