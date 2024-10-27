Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey to Host 4th Annual Farmer’s Market

Proceeds Will Benefit the Club’s Scholarship Fund, Which Supports Educational Opportunities for Women

The Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey will hold its Fourth Annual Farmer’s Market and Makers Market on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8039 W. Manchester Avenue.

This annual community event, open to the public, will showcase handcrafted goods from local artisans, live music, and a variety of food options. Admission is free, with parking available in a nearby lot and surrounding streets.

Proceeds from the market will benefit the club’s Scholarship Fund, which supports educational opportunities for women and girls in the community. The event will also include a food drive for local families in need, allowing attendees to give back in multiple ways.

Founded in 1938, the Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a network of over 3,000 philanthropic clubs worldwide. The Playa del Rey chapter supports civic, cultural, and educational initiatives through volunteer service, with a mission to “Honor the Past, Celebrate the Present, and Prepare for the Future.”



For more information, go to https://www.wcpdr.org/holiday-boutique-12-3.