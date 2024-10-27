October 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey to Host 4th Annual Farmer’s Market

Proceeds Will Benefit the Club’s Scholarship Fund, Which Supports Educational Opportunities for Women

The Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey will hold its Fourth Annual Farmer’s Market and Makers Market on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8039 W. Manchester Avenue.

This annual community event, open to the public, will showcase handcrafted goods from local artisans, live music, and a variety of food options. Admission is free, with parking available in a nearby lot and surrounding streets.

Proceeds from the market will benefit the club’s Scholarship Fund, which supports educational opportunities for women and girls in the community. The event will also include a food drive for local families in need, allowing attendees to give back in multiple ways.

Founded in 1938, the Woman’s Club of Playa del Rey is part of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, a network of over 3,000 philanthropic clubs worldwide. The Playa del Rey chapter supports civic, cultural, and educational initiatives through volunteer service, with a mission to “Honor the Past, Celebrate the Present, and Prepare for the Future.”

For more information, go to https://www.wcpdr.org/holiday-boutique-12-3.

in Dining, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

SMPD Seek Witnesses Following Fatal DUI Beach Incident

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

The SMPD Major Accident Response Team Is Actively Investigating the Circumstances of the Incident The Santa Monica Police Department is...
Entertainment, News

California Expands Film Tax Credit Program to $750 Million in Bid to Keep Hollywood Productions Local

October 28, 2024

Read more
October 28, 2024

Governor Newsom Announces Historic Tax Credit Increase to Boost California’s Film Industry In a long-awaited move to boost California’s film...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Freddie Freeman’s Walk-off Grand Slam Secured by Local

October 27, 2024

Read more
October 27, 2024

Fifth-Grade Venetian Now Part of Baseball History at Dodger Stadium Friday Night By Nick Antonicello Being in the right place...

Photo Credit: YouTube
Breaking News, News

LA District Attorney Recommends Resentencing for Menendez Brothers After 35 Years in Prison

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Menendez Brothers Could Be Resentenced as LA DA Cites Rehabilitation and Trauma as Factors Los Angeles County District Attorney George...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

The Party Continues With LA Dodger Hour, Pumpkin Pizza Parties, and Spooky French Pastries

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

The Rose Venice, Ronan, and Artelice Patisserie Have Delicious Fun Waiting for You The Rose Venice will be showing the Dodgers’...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Offering Summer Camps for Future Rockstars

October 25, 2024

Read more
October 25, 2024

Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians Alike @yovenicenews Various Camps Are Offered for Beginners and Experienced Musicians...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: A Political Insider’s Guide on the 2024 Election Cycle

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

By Nick Antonicello Crystal Litz is a political and public affairs consultant who views herself as hopelessly moderate in the...
News, upbeat

Fatty Mart to Hold Día de los Muertos Dinner Party

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

Tickets Will Include Food, Three Drink Vouchers, and a Loteria Bingo Card A celebration of Día de los Muertos is...
Hard, News

County Officials Issue ‘Cease and Desist’ to Marina del Rey Halloween Boat Parade Organizers

October 24, 2024

Read more
October 24, 2024

With an Unusually High Number of Vessels Circling the Harbor, and Unexpected Large Crowds in Public Spaces, Other Boats May...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

8 Nights at Birdie G’s: Chef Jeremy Fox Hosts Star-Studded Holiday Dinner Series in Santa Monica

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Top Chefs From Across the USA Collaborate at Special Family-Style Dining Experience Birdie G’s, the Santa Monica restaurant helmed by...
Dining, News

THIS WEEKEND: Venice Beach Halloween Pub Crawl

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Those Attending Can Look Forward to Exclusive Drink Specials, Including $4 Drafts, Two-For-One Mixed Drinks, and $5 “Spooky” Shots Venice...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
News

UCLA Students and Faculty Sue University of California Regents Alleging Free Speech Violations

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Lawsuit Filed After Over 200 Protesters Arrested During Peaceful Campus Demonstration The American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California (ACLU)...
Hard, News

Lifeguard’s Truck Stolen in Pacific Coast Highway Lot, Suspect Arrested

October 23, 2024

Read more
October 23, 2024

Police Were Eventually Forced to Break the Driver’s Side Window A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Los Angeles...
Hard, News

Footage Shows Men Stealing Venice Beach Woman’s Cat, Owner Asks for Public’s Help

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

One of the Men Was Heard Inquiring Over How “Expensive” the Pet Is By Zach Armstrong A Venice Beach couple...

Photo: Official
News

Theatre Review: Matt Letscher’s Demolition on Stage at Pacific Residence Theatre

October 22, 2024

Read more
October 22, 2024

Center Stage With…Lady Beverly CohnEditor-at-Large Playwright Matt Letscher has a fabulous ear for dialogue and is a skilled storyteller as...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR