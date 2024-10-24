October 25, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: A Political Insider’s Guide on the 2024 Election Cycle

By Nick Antonicello

Crystal Litz is a political and public affairs consultant who views herself as hopelessly moderate in the left-leaning world of Los Angeles and California politics and government.

Litz has directed statewide ballot initiatives, legislative issue campaigns, and political races at all levels from municipal, state, and federal office. Crystal has managed some of the most competitive races in the country and has scored victories for clients including unions, advocacy groups, state, and local political party organizations.

She is a recognized expert on Judicial campaigns, having elected dozens of Superior Court Judges across California and here in Los Angeles County. A Kentucky native, Crystal lives in Los Angeles and calls Las Vegas her second home. Dressed all in black, betting on red – she even manages to win at the tables.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, Litz earned a Master’s from George

Washington University and her MBA from Harvard. Below is my interview with Litz and her forecast of Campaign 2024:

Who will win the presidency and why?

Harris wins, but if Trump does manage another victory, I will not be surprised. It is a huge and a very divided country. I spend a lot of time in Nevada and in the South where my family resides – so I am not just in the “LA Bubble.” While it’s impossible to imagine Trump flags proudly flying anywhere in Los Angeles, they are all over towns throughout “red” and even “purple” America. His supporters are intense and nothing will stop them from voting.

If Harris wins, what kind of president can we anticipate? 

If she loses, does she seek the nomination in 2028 with a whole school of new Democrats? If Harris doesn’t win, I suspect she would run again but Gretchen Whitmer has come out of all of this looking very strong. She’d be a great pick in 2028. But again, if Harris does not win, we may have to face the staggering realization that this country just is not ready for a woman President. I fiercely hope that isn’t something we have to contemplate.

Will Adam Schiff break 60% against Steve Garvey in the race for US Senate?

Probably. Deservedly so. He will be a much better Senator and you’d be hard pressed to find anyone that would disagree (even Republicans privately know this to be true).

Will Democrats retain control of the Senate and by what margin?

I am feeling that the Senate narrowly goes to the GOP. Democrats win Nevada (hold), Arizona (hold), and lose Montana, win Ohio (hold), and lose WV – we have no pickup potential really. So it goes to 48/52.

Will Republicans keep control of the House of Representatives and by what margin?

I think Democrats have a better chance of picking up the House given that the high interest/most winnable races are in California and New York. They need to pick up five (5) and I think they may get as many as ten (10). It would be my hope that the Democrats choose a moderate as Speaker. But I fear that will not happen and we make little to no progress.

LA will host FIFA in 2026, the Super Bowl in 2027 and the Summer Olympics in 2028. Is LA ready to successfully host and Why?

Karen Bass seems to be willing to do what needs to be done to make the City “camera ready”. If anything, having these deadlines has pushed her to do what needs to be done in terms of infrastructure and safety. We know for certain that this city can “pretty itself up” when we need to. So, thankfully, this has forced her to focus on quality of life issues that desperately need attention.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one-year resident of Venice who covers politics, government, and the culture of the Westside. In a previous life he served as a legislative aide to two members of the New Jersey General Assembly. Have a take or a tip? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com

