Venice Shorts: Lots of Open Houses in Venice Recently, Is Inventory Rising?

Some Residents Relocating Because of Exhaustion by the Current Homeless Situation

By Nick Antonicello

As the fall selling season is now upon us, we counted approximately twenty-six open houses over the weekend of Sept. 29 for buyers to consider.

Almost all of the properties were being represented by Pardee Properties, which has offices just down the street on Abbot Kinney.

These signs only represent those properties being marketed in this section of Venice.

The picture above is at the corner of South Venice Boulevard and Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Yolanda Gonzalez, an area homeowner and member of the Venice Neighborhood Council spoke to several residents who were moving. One was relocating to Oregon while another was exhausted by the current homeless situation as they had experienced a home invasion.



Nick Antonicello is a 31-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com.