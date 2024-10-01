October 2, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Last Thursday Finale Ends Summer Series of Free Concerts at the Beach

Truck Box, Tide-Eye & Mike Watt Excite Locals at Gingerbread Court

By Nick Antonicello 

The “Last Thursday” summer series of local band talent came to a close last evening on a windy and chilly night. 

In addition to Truck Box, Tide-Eye and Mike Watt; Howler Honey, DJ Claudio and Everything Trio as well as Juice Sk8face Screening were also offered at the Venice Beach Bar, Fig Tree, the Venice Ale House and  the Waterfront Café. 

All entertainment was free of charge and the summer series was sponsored by Los Angeles Recreation & Parks, Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), the Venice Beach BID and Venice Paparazzi. 

Brian Averill, the President of the Venice Neighborhood Council took an active role in pulling together the weekly summer event of local musical talent and bands from the area. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things at the beach. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in News, upbeat
Photo: Official
Photo: Instagram: @amodern.artist
Photo: Getty
Photo: Facebook: Del Rey Neighborhood Council
Photo: LAPD
Photo: SMPD
