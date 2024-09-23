September 24, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Venice Shorts: Ticketed, but White Bus Remains at Fourth & Rose

Despite Tickets, Large Bus Remains Illegally Parked

Despite numerous tickets and apparent warnings, this bus remains illegally and permanently parked.

According to sources, there is a great amount of loading and unloading and it seems there isn’t much the LAPD can do according to those who have spoken to the police.

How about the vehicle just getting towed for being illegally parked and for non-payment of citations (see image)?

How hard is that to do?

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood that

covers the encampment and RV crisis on the streets of Venice. Have an

encampment or RV issue on your block or neighborhood? Contact him via e-mailat nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: YouTube Fox 11 News
News

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Vacant Sawtelle Commercial Building on Bundy Drive

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

No Injuries Reported as Crews Work to Extinguish Stubborn Flames Los Angeles firefighters are battling a fire at a vacant...
News

Santa Monica Brew Works celebrates 10 years as city’s first and only craft Brewery (EST.2014)

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Join the festivities starting Friday, September 27 through Sunday, September 29. Featuring Special Beer Releases, Commemorative Merchandise, Anniversary Specials, Giveaways,...
News, Video

(Video) Here’s Why You Should Get a Library Card at Santa Monica Public Library

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

For More Information, Go To smpl.org @yovenicenews For more info, go to smpl.org #library #librarycard #losangeles #santamonica #book #books #read...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Pacific Resident Theatre Debuts New Play “Demolition” by Matt Letscher

September 23, 2024

Read more
September 23, 2024

The Play Touches on Themes of Identity, Truth, Parenthood, and the Courage It Takes to Break Apart One’s Life to...
Hard, News

City Launches Second Phase of Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project

September 23, 2024

Read more
September 23, 2024

Until Oct. 16, Residents Are Encouraged to Participate by Visiting the Project’s Website The City of Santa Monica has begun...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Man Found Dead in Venice, LAPD Searches for Suspect: Report

September 22, 2024

Read more
September 22, 2024

Investigators Are Working to Determine if the Incident Is Gang-Related or if Homelessness Played a Role A man was found...

Photo: US Coast Guard
Hard, News

Cleanup Efforts Underway After Del Rey Yacht Fire and Fuel Spill

September 22, 2024

Read more
September 22, 2024

The Oiled Wildlife Care Network Has Been Activated, and an Oiled Hummingbird Was Recovered Cleanup operations are in full swing...

Photo: Facebook
News

Families of Pepperdine Students Killed on PCH File Lawsuit Against State and Malibu

September 20, 2024

Read more
September 20, 2024

Lawsuit Targets Local Authorities Over Fatal Crash Involving Pepperdine Students The families of four Pepperdine University students who were killed...
News, upbeat

SMC Offering Virtual Planetarium Shows While Observatory Under Construction

September 20, 2024

Read more
September 20, 2024

Each Evening Begins With “Night Sky Show”, Featuring News Updates in Astronomy and Space Exploration Santa Monica College’s John Drescher...
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Photo: X: @LACoFD
Hard, News

Del Rey Yacht Loaded with Ammunition and Fireworks Catches Fire

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Witnesses Described Flames Shooting 20 to 30 Feet in the Air and Live Ammunition Rounds Exploding A luxury yacht carrying...

Photo: Facebook: @Santa Monica Chamber of Commerce
Dining, News

Malibu-Based Winery to Open Tasting Room in Santa Monica

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

AJA Vineyards Was Founded by Todd and Heather Greenbaum in the Santa Monica Mountains AJA Vineyards, a Malibu-based family winery,...

Photo: CDC
Food & Drink, News

CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Which Have Sickened 65 People

September 19, 2024

Read more
September 19, 2024

Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks Federal health officials are investigating a multistate...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Venice Surfing Association to Host Cleanup at Ballona Creek

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Volunteers Will Prevent Marine Debris and Microplastics From Entering Local Waterways Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association are teaming...

Photo: Google Earth
Hard, News

Man Dies of Overdose Near Marina del Rey On-Ramp

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

No Foul Play Is Suspected By Zach Armstrong A man died of a drug overdose at a homeless encampment near...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR