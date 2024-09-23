Venice Shorts: Ticketed, but White Bus Remains at Fourth & Rose

Despite Tickets, Large Bus Remains Illegally Parked

Despite numerous tickets and apparent warnings, this bus remains illegally and permanently parked.

According to sources, there is a great amount of loading and unloading and it seems there isn’t much the LAPD can do according to those who have spoken to the police.

How about the vehicle just getting towed for being illegally parked and for non-payment of citations (see image)?

How hard is that to do?

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood that

covers the encampment and RV crisis on the streets of Venice. Have an

encampment or RV issue on your block or neighborhood? Contact him via e-mailat nantoni@mindspring.com