Venice Surfing Association to Host Cleanup at Ballona Creek

Volunteers Will Prevent Marine Debris and Microplastics From Entering Local Waterways

Oceanic Global and the Venice Surfing Association are teaming up with Corona USA for a community cleanup event at Ballona Creek on Saturday, September 21, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. This initiative is part of the Oceanic Global Cleanup Series aimed at protecting waterways in Venice.

Volunteers are invited to participate in this two-hour event, which focuses on preventing marine debris and microplastics from entering local waterways. Attendees will meet at the northwest entrance on South Centinela Avenue, just south of Culver Boulevard.

Oceanic Global is on a mission to clean up 100 beaches and remove one million pounds of plastic waste by 2025. Since 2021, the organization has collaborated with Corona USA to host a nationwide series of volunteer community cleanups as part of the “Protect Our Beaches” program.

Participants will receive cleanup supplies, including gloves and bags, but are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and closed-toe shoes. Volunteers are also advised to bring reusable water bottles. The event is largely ADA accessible, although some activities may involve mixed terrain.

Oceanic Global aims to deepen humanity’s connection to the ocean and provide solutions for environmental resilience. For more information about the cleanup or to learn more about Oceanic Global, visit oceanic.global or follow them on Instagram @oceanic.global.



Interested individuals can RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oceanic-global-venice-surfing-association-community-cleanup-ballona-creek-tickets-1008391194207.