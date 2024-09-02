100-Year-Old Venice Building Set for New Restaurant: Report

The Development Will Feature a Roof Deck Patio

Chef Travis Lett, known for his work with the Gjelina Group, is spearheading a new restaurant project in Venice, according to LA Eater.

The venture involves the transformation of a 100-year-old building at 38 Market Street (directly across Venice Beach Skatepark) into a dining destination, marking Lett’s latest project following the anticipated opening of RVR, a modern izakaya, this September.

A notice of intent filed with Los Angeles City Planning reveals plans to convert the old warehouse from a manufacturing space into a restaurant, Eater reported. The development will feature a commercial kitchen, indoor and outdoor dining areas, a roof deck patio, and onsite parking. The restaurant will also offer a full range of alcoholic beverages.

“This is an exciting opportunity to develop a beautiful historic building in Venice Beach,” Lett told Eater. “We’re working closely with the city to bring this project to life. The Beach District, the oldest part of Venice, presents a new frontier, and we’re optimistic about the future of this venture.”

However, due to the complexities of permitting and construction, the new restaurant is not expected to open until late 2025 or 2026, according to Eater. More details on the restaurant’s concept are to be revealed as the project progresses.