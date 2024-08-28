August 29, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Suspect Arrested After Robbing and Stabbing Victim in Venice

When authorities arrived, the suspect wasn’t present

A suspect was arrested in Venice Monday night shortly after stabbing and robbing a male victim, authorities confirmed. 

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Pacific Avenue.

When authorities arrived, the suspect wasn’t present. According to the victim, the suspect stabbed him in the left arm, before hitting him on the head with the butt of a knife and stole money from his pocket. 

Later, at around Midnight, the suspect was located in the 400 block of Ocean Front Walk and taken into custody. He was charged with robbery, according to authorities. 

The victim went to the hospital in stable condition.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Agrees to $38.2 Million Settlement Over HUD Accessibility Violations in Affordable Housing

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

City Settles Federal Allegations of Failing to Meet Accessibility Standards Officials announced that the City of Los Angeles has agreed...

Photo: Instagram: @shotbythebull
Hard, News

Cars Seen Doing Donuts and Crashing in Front of Santa Monica Pier, Possibly Causing Injuries

August 28, 2024

Read more
August 28, 2024

The Moment Was Captured in a Viral Instagram Post By Zach Armstrong A viral social media post shows two vehicles...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Homelessness Committee Hosts Forum, but Offers Few Answers or Solutions

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Horvath Deputy Amy Perkins Led a Collection of County Bureaucrats Failing to Offer Any Real Results to Those Assembled By...

Photo: Official
News

Kroger and Albertsons to Defend Merger in Federal Court Amid FTC Challenge

August 27, 2024

Read more
August 27, 2024

Proposed Supermarket Merger Faces Opposition About Lack of Competition Kroger and Albertsons will defend their proposed merger in federal court...

Photo: Instagram: @womenssurffilmfestival
News, upbeat

Surf and Screen: Kolohe Andino to Headline Venice Pier Event

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

Following the event, attendees are invited to a screening of Andino’s latest film Pro surfer Kolohe Andino is set to...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Locals Say White Bus Parked in Same Spot for Four Years

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

White Bus remains illegally parked in plain view By Nick Antonicello  According to locals, the above mentioned bus still remains...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Attempted Child Abductor Faces Potential 6.5-Year Sentence, Proceedings Suspended Amid Mental Health Evaluation

August 26, 2024

Read more
August 26, 2024

During Arraignment, Her Defense Attorney Declared a Doubt as to Her Competency The Santa Monica woman accused of attempting to...

Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

LAPD Issues Community Alert Amid Surge in Upscale West LA Neighborhood Burglaries

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Thieves Target High-End Valuables in Residential Break-Ins Across West Los Angeles The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has issued a...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Now Available Nationwide, Free for Uninsured Adults Until the End of August

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

Vaccines Released by FDA Will Be Accessible at Pharmacies Starting August 28 The updated COVID-19 vaccines approved by the FDA...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: “Madness at Marr Street” Evident & Ongoing

August 25, 2024

Read more
August 25, 2024

One of the More Obvious Encampments in Venice Needs to Be Cleaned Up By Nick Antonicello   In a recent email...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

FDA Approves Updated COVID-19 Vaccines Targeting FLiRT Variant Amid Rising Cases

August 23, 2024

Read more
August 23, 2024

New mRNA Vaccines for 2024-2025 Season Authorized as U.S. Covid Deaths Surge The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has...

Photo: Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station
News

Barricaded Suspect Taken Into Custody After Standoff on Pacific Coast Highway

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

LASD Resolves Early Morning Standoff in Malibu with ADW Suspect The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB)...
Hard, News

Encampment Cleared at Dockweiler Beach Amid Health Concerns and Governor’s Crackdown

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

The Encampment, Located on a Large Stretch of the Beach near Los Angeles International Airport, Had Reportedly Grown in Recent...

Photo: Pacific Park
News, upbeat

SM Pier Ferris Wheel to Honor Kobe Bryant This Weekend

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

The Tribute, Held on What Is Known as Kobe Bryant Day, or Mamba Day, Marks the Legacy of the Late...
News, Video

(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

August 22, 2024

Read more
August 22, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @yovenicenews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR