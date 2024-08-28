Suspect Arrested After Robbing and Stabbing Victim in Venice

When authorities arrived, the suspect wasn’t present

A suspect was arrested in Venice Monday night shortly after stabbing and robbing a male victim, authorities confirmed.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Pacific Avenue.

When authorities arrived, the suspect wasn’t present. According to the victim, the suspect stabbed him in the left arm, before hitting him on the head with the butt of a knife and stole money from his pocket.

Later, at around Midnight, the suspect was located in the 400 block of Ocean Front Walk and taken into custody. He was charged with robbery, according to authorities.

The victim went to the hospital in stable condition.