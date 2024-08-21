Lawsuit Challenges Coastal Commission’s Approval of SoCalGas Project at Ballona Wetlands

Defend Ballona Wetlands Argue That the Commission Failed to Consider Less Damaging Alternatives

A community coalition, Defend Ballona Wetlands, has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court challenging the California Coastal Commission’s recent approval of a SoCalGas project at the Ballona Wetlands State Ecological Reserve.

The lawsuit, filed by environmental attorney Jamie T. Hall of Channel Law Group, argues that the July 12th approval violates state environmental laws by allowing activities that will destroy sensitive wetland habitats crucial to endangered bird species.

Representatives from the Commission declined to comment, as they don’t “comment on pending litigation.”

The project, approved by the California Coastal Commission, permits SoCalGas to conduct mechanical integrity testing and potentially abandon two natural gas wells within the reserve. According to a report from Patch.com, the project might be necessary to comply with California Department of Conservation’s Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) regulations. CalGEM identified the wells as potentially compromised, requiring immediate action to prevent gas leaks. The Coastal Commission’s approval, however, has faced significant opposition due to concerns about its environmental impact, particularly on the endangered Belding’s Savannah Sparrow.

Defend Ballona Wetlands argue that the Commission failed to consider less damaging alternatives to the project, which they say could have preserved the wetlands’ delicate ecosystem. The lawsuit alleges that the project’s approval violates the California Environmental Quality Act and the California Coastal Act, both of which mandate the protection of Environmentally Sensitive Habitat Areas (ESHA).

The lawsuit seeks to overturn the Coastal Commission’s decision and halt any further development activities by SoCalGas in the Ballona Wetlands