August 2, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Instagram: @handhbagels

Bagel Shop Seen in ‘Seinfeld’ Set for West Coast Debut on L.A.’s Westside

The NY Bagel Shop Chain Is One of Several Promising Dining Spots Setting up Shop Along Montana Avenue

By Zach Armstrong

A renowned franchise behind what many consider to be the “quintessential New York bagel” has marked the spot for its first-ever outpost on the other coast.

As confirmed by its website, H & H Bagels will open its new Santa Monica location sometime this year at 710 Montana Avenue, replacing the Marmalade Cafe which long-held a spot at the address.

This will mark the celebrated franchise’s West Coast debut as it finds itself in the midst of a national expansion. Opening in 1972, H & H currently has several locations throughout New York City in addition to one in Boca Raton, Florida. In 2024, the chain is set to serve its signature bagels from new storefronts in Washington D.C., Chicago, Tampa Bay, Jacksonville, Orlando, Dallas, Miami, Boston, Detroit and Knoxville, along with Santa Monica.

Fans of the popular TV and film from the 1990s may already be familiar with the bagel shop chain, as the franchise made appearances in famous shows such as “Sex and the City” and “Seinfeld”, while also appearing in movies including “You’ve Got Mail” starring Tom Hanks; solidifying the theory that H & H is the “quintessential NYC bagel”, as reported by The San Francisco Gate.

H & H offers an array of breakfast, lunch and catering options. These include the “Avocado, Egg & Cheese” (protein packed vegetarian option), the “NOVA Salmon With “The Works” (thin-sliced smoked salmon and cream cheese, topped with tomato, onion and capers), or the “Egg Sandwich Box.”

The NY bagel shop chain is one of several promising dining spots setting up shop along Montana Avenue. Franchises including ice cream chain Van Leeuwen, “enlightened” donut shop chain fonuts, Brazilian açaí company Oakberry, New York-based Modern Bread and Bagel and the plant-based B&T’s Deli all announced or already opened new locations on the retail-heavy road this year alone.

For more information on H & H, go to https://www.hhbagels.com/.

