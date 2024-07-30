Venice Chamber of Commerce Installs New Board Members

One-Year Appointments for the 2024-25 Term Were Also Announced

The Venice Chamber of Commerce welcomed new leadership during its 2024-25 Board Installation & Mixer, held Wednesday at the Thrive Health & Wellness Collective. Assemblymember Tina McKinnor officiated the swearing-in ceremony, marking a significant moment for the community.

The evening began with a networking hour, where attendees mingled and celebrated the Chamber’s achievements over the past year. At 7:00 PM, VCC Treasurer Jennifer Wilson introduced current board members and committee chairs, encouraging new and prospective members to engage more deeply with the Chamber.

The highlight of the event was the introduction of the newly elected board members, who bring diverse backgrounds and a shared passion for community growth.

The 2024-26 board members include Andrea Tan of the Alcott Center, Alex Stowell of Venice Paparazzi, Artagus Ashford of Shefayoga, Carl Lambert of The Venice V Hotel, Brennan Lindner of Generic Events, Carole Stein of Venice Living Magazine, David Stine of David J. Stine Design, and Chantel Hunter Mah of the Law Office of Chantel Hunter Mah.

Returning board members for the 2023-25 term include Jennifer Wilson of L.A. Social Karma, Florence Granteral Fall of NeueHouse, Karin Wallerstein and Michael Wallerstein of Wallerstein Law, Hollie Stenson of WOOMIR, Justin Brezhnev of Dogtown Fundraising, Stephanie Black of Google, Patty Ross of Golden State Marketing, Sunny Bak of Venice Art Crawl, Steve Vulin of Vulin Construction, and Theresa Ireland of The Magic Inside.

Additionally, one-year appointments for the 2024-25 term were announced: Alex Kissin of Venice Insider Pass, Karen La Cava of Coldwell Banker Realty, Lauren Pardini of Venice School of Music, Madeline Di Nonno of the Geena Davis Institute, and Mike Harriel of Southern California Gas Company.

The event also recognized outgoing board members Bud Jacobs, Ashley McGullam, Elizabeth Penuela, and Paul S. Levine for their dedicated service.

Following the swearing-in, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and raffle added to the festivities. The evening concluded with a gift presentation to Assemblymember McKinnor in appreciation of her support.