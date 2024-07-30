July 31, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Venice Chamber of Commerce

Venice Chamber of Commerce Installs New Board Members

One-Year Appointments for the 2024-25 Term Were Also Announced

The Venice Chamber of Commerce welcomed new leadership during its 2024-25 Board Installation & Mixer, held Wednesday at the Thrive Health & Wellness Collective. Assemblymember Tina McKinnor officiated the swearing-in ceremony, marking a significant moment for the community.

The evening began with a networking hour, where attendees mingled and celebrated the Chamber’s achievements over the past year. At 7:00 PM, VCC Treasurer Jennifer Wilson introduced current board members and committee chairs, encouraging new and prospective members to engage more deeply with the Chamber.

The highlight of the event was the introduction of the newly elected board members, who bring diverse backgrounds and a shared passion for community growth. 

The 2024-26 board members include Andrea Tan of the Alcott Center, Alex Stowell of Venice Paparazzi, Artagus Ashford of Shefayoga, Carl Lambert of The Venice V Hotel, Brennan Lindner of Generic Events, Carole Stein of Venice Living Magazine, David Stine of David J. Stine Design, and Chantel Hunter Mah of the Law Office of Chantel Hunter Mah.

Returning board members for the 2023-25 term include Jennifer Wilson of L.A. Social Karma, Florence Granteral Fall of NeueHouse, Karin Wallerstein and Michael Wallerstein of Wallerstein Law, Hollie Stenson of WOOMIR, Justin Brezhnev of Dogtown Fundraising, Stephanie Black of Google, Patty Ross of Golden State Marketing, Sunny Bak of Venice Art Crawl, Steve Vulin of Vulin Construction, and Theresa Ireland of The Magic Inside.

Additionally, one-year appointments for the 2024-25 term were announced: Alex Kissin of Venice Insider Pass, Karen La Cava of Coldwell Banker Realty, Lauren Pardini of Venice School of Music, Madeline Di Nonno of the Geena Davis Institute, and Mike Harriel of Southern California Gas Company.

The event also recognized outgoing board members Bud Jacobs, Ashley McGullam, Elizabeth Penuela, and Paul S. Levine for their dedicated service.

Following the swearing-in, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and raffle added to the festivities. The evening concluded with a gift presentation to Assemblymember McKinnor in appreciation of her support.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Photos
News

Swimming Warning Issued For 12 Los Angeles County Beaches Due to High Bacteria Levels

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Such Warnings Have Been Issued Every Week in the Month of July  The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health...
News

The Sandwich Generation: Caring For Your Family and Your Parents

July 31, 2024

Read more
July 31, 2024

Safeguard your parents’ independence and choose Safely Home Again Institutional care can be expensive. While that is an option for...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Ryavec Refutes Rand Narrative That Homeless Encampment Cleanups Are Ineffective

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

VSA President in a Detailed Letter to Rand Makes the Case for Ending Street Encampments Here in Venice By Nick...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Suspect Sentenced in Santa Monica Park Shooting

July 30, 2024

Read more
July 30, 2024

His nine-year sentence will run concurrently with his sentence for the LAPD case Angel Diaz, a 21-year-old Los Angeles resident,...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: “Benevolent Bartenders” Benefit This Sunday

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Fundraiser begins August 4th from 3-8 PM with proceeds to the Venice Family Clinic By Nick Antonicello  Ōwa is hosting...

Photo: Fig Tree
Dining, News

Fig Tree Venice Debuts New 50-Seat Dining Venue on the Boardwalk

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

The space will feature a Pietra Gray marble bar, hand-painted art, and weekly floral installations Fig Tree Venice has expanded...

Photo: Facebook
News

Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony Angers Conservatives Over Misunderstood Drag Performance

July 29, 2024

Read more
July 29, 2024

Social Media Outrage Mistakes Dionysian Drag Tribute for Mockery of “The Last Supper” After the completion of the joyous opening...
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Residents Fearful Amid Suspected Arson: Report

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Suspected Attacks Have Plagued an Apartment Complex Since May Residents at the Marina City Club are living in fear after...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Rockin the Beach on a Thursday Night

July 28, 2024

Read more
July 28, 2024

Local Cover Band Plays to Several Hundred at OFW By Nick Antonicello  A big crowd of several hundred locals hit...

Photo: Official
News

LA’s First Ninja Warrior Training Facility Opening Soon in Los Angeles

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Facility to Offer Comprehensive Training Programs for All Ages By Susan Payne The first dedicated ninja warrior obstacle training facility...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: “They Will Skate Again” at Venice Skate Park

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

Volunteers and Skaters Are Still Needed for This Saturday’s Event Life Rolls On, the organization founded by three-time world champion...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Homeless Man Stabs 60-Year-Old, Suspect Arrested

July 25, 2024

Read more
July 25, 2024

The Injured Victim Requested a Rescue Ambulance By Zach Armstrong A homeless man has been arrested by LAPD after stabbing...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice and Dockweiler State Beach Reopens After Major Sewage Spill

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

Last weekend, authorities closed the water and wet sand to swimmers and visitors after about 16,000 gallons of untreated sewage...

Photo: The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano Foundation
Hard, News

Memorial to Honor Lightning Strike Victim Nick Fagnano on Venice Beach

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

The Event Marks a Decade Since the 20-Year-Old’s Passing Family, friends, and supporters of The Thrive in Joy Nick Fagnano...

Photo: Zach Armstrong
Hard, News

New 3rd Street Promenade Banner Depicts City Officials as “Mount Drugsmore”

July 24, 2024

Read more
July 24, 2024

As With the Previous Placard, David White Is the Primary Subject of Ridicule By Zach Armstrong The longstanding “Santa Methica Is...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR