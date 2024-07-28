Venice Shorts: Rockin the Beach on a Thursday Night

Local Cover Band Plays to Several Hundred at OFW

By Nick Antonicello

A big crowd of several hundred locals hit the beach Thursday night to listen to the BROBOTS, as the second installment of the music series at the ocean was a great success.

Sponsored by the Los Angeles Department of Recreation & Parks, the Venice BID and Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), the mood was festive as the Councilwoman was also on hand to enjoy the tunes.

Park is a resident of Venice.

Brian Averill, the President of the VeniceNeighborhood Council was one of the chief organizers with several of the boardwalk’s bars and restaurants participating.

The next installment will be the last Thursday in August.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of the neighborhood and a member of the VNC’s Oceanfront Walk Committee. Have a take or a tip on all things Venice? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com