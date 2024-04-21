VENICE SHORTS: NEW CURBS AND RAMPS AT WASHINGTON & PACIFIC

Capital Improvements for pedestrians by the beach to be completed by April 30

By Nick Antonicello

In cooperation with the Office of Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), the LA Department of Transportation is installing new curbing and ramps at the intersection of Pacific and Washington Boulevard, just steps from the beach as the summer season looms over Venice.

CD-11 Venice Deputy Sean Silva made the announcement at the April meeting of the Venice Neighborhood Council.

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation, commonly referred to as LADOT, is a municipal agency that oversees transportation planning, design, construction, maintenance and operations within the city of Los Angeles.

The work commenced April 8th and is anticipated to be completed by April 30th according to the electronic signage as you approach construction.

Washington Boulevard and Pacific is one of the busiest entrances to the beach where parking and access to the iconic Venice Fishing Pier is most prevalent.

An estimated 28,000 tourists and alike visit Venice daily making it one of the most popular tourist venues in all of California.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-one year resident of Venice who covers the community scene. Have a take or a tip all things Venice? Contact Antonicello at nantoni@mindspring.com