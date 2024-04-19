Venice Kush Hosts “The Real Deal” Cannabis Celebration at the Beach

A Day of Education, Innovation, and Community at Venice Beach

Venice Kush is gearing up to host its much-anticipated “The Real Deal” Bash at the Beach this April 20th, offering a unique opportunity for adults to explore and celebrate the vibrant world of cannabis. Set along the picturesque 1701 Ocean Front Walk, the event will run from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM and is open to anyone over the age of 21 with a valid ID.

Event-goers can look forward to discovering the latest cannabis innovations from established brands like American Cannabis Company, Kushfellas, and Venice CBD, as well as up-and-coming names in the industry. Highlights include a state-of-the-art Live Rosin Bar and a selection of premium edibles designed to cater to all tastes.

Adjacent to the festivities, the Venice Kush Lounge will offer a lively backdrop with live music from local bands such as No Reaction and BreakAway State. The musical performances are scheduled from 4:20 PM until the event’s close, with a $10 cover charge applicable for entry to this segment.

In addition to the entertainment and product showcases, attendees will be treated to an array of infused culinary delights and refreshing beverages, enhancing the festive atmosphere of the day. A complimentary goodie bag will be given with any purchase of $35 or more.

Hector Perez, representing Venice Kush, encourages both the media and public to engage with the day’s activities. He emphasizes, “At Venice Kush ‘The Real Deal,’ we are committed to creating an environment that promotes education, advocacy, and responsible cannabis consumption.”

Details can also be found on their website at venicekushstore.com and through their Instagram accounts @venicekush.brand and @venicekushlounge.

Join Venice Kush this 4/20 for a celebration that promises to elevate your understanding and enjoyment of cannabis culture, right on the sands of Venice Beach.