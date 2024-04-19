April 19, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Santa Monica College

SMC to Host Applied Music Showcase in May

Highlighted Students Set to Perform a Variety of Songs, Instrumental Solos, Ensemble Pieces, and Original Compositions

Santa Monica College’s Music Department is set to present the Applied Music Showcase, highlighting students enrolled in SMC’s distinctive Applied Music Program as they perform a variety of songs, instrumental solos, ensemble pieces, and original compositions in various genres. 

The showcase is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. and will take place at The Broad Stage within the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street in Santa Monica.

The Applied Music Program, established in 2001 by Dr. James Smith and currently overseen by directors Jimmy Cheesman, David Arbury, and Janelle DeStefano, aims to nurture the talents of exceptional instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers. Its mission is to equip each student for successful transfer as a music major to a four-year university or conservatory.

General admission tickets are priced at $10 (plus a nominal service fee), with complimentary entry available for students upon presentation of a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased online in advance through smc.edu/tickets or by phone at 310-434-3005 (Monday to Friday, during limited hours). 

Alternatively, tickets will be available for purchase at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center starting 45 minutes before the performance. Free parking is provided on-site, and seating is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further details, contact 310-434-4323. Please note that all performances are subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Report: Video Game Mogul Lists Palisades Home for $9.2M

April 19, 2024

Read more
April 19, 2024

Built in 2018, the Wood-Shingled Home Spans 7,000 Square Feet across Multiple Levels Dan Houser, the English video game magnate,...
News

Venice Kush Hosts “The Real Deal” Cannabis Celebration at the Beach

April 19, 2024

Read more
April 19, 2024

A Day of Education, Innovation, and Community at Venice Beach Venice Kush is gearing up to host its much-anticipated “The...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
News

VNC Fails to Pass Compromise Revisions on Third Try

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

Board Composition Will Remain the Same for the 2025 Elections By Nick Antonicello  The April meeting of the Venice Neighborhood...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Legislation Seeks to Place Speed Cameras on Pacific Coast Highway

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

The Proposed System Would Work Alongside Radar Feedback Signs, with Violators Facing Fines of up to $500 Malibu officials, led...
News, Video

(Video) Award-Winning Pianist to Premiere “Rocket Man: A Live Orchestral Experience” in Santa Monica

April 18, 2024

Read more
April 18, 2024

Classic Songs Will Include “Crocodile Rock” and “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” @yovenicenews “Rocket Man” is coming soon to Santa Monica...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Encampment Emerges at 6th & Broadway

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

Tent-Like Structure Next to Church Has Several Components By Nick Antonicello A new encampment was set up last week and...
News

Girls Learn Self Defense at Empowerment Summer Camp for Girls

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, girls are invited to explore practical self defense training at SHIELD Women’s Self Defense’s 2024 Empowerment Summer Camp...
News

Brentwood Art Center: Kids Explore Fundamentals of Drawing, Painting and Mixed Media

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

The beloved Brentwood Art Center is hosting summer camps at its new location at Olympic and 17th in Santa Monica. ...
News

Camp Integem: Explore, Design and Innovate with Future Tech

April 17, 2024

Read more
April 17, 2024

This summer, kids are inviting to make magic as they journey into the fun-filled, hands-on world of artificial intelligence (AI),...
News, Video

(Video) Mayor & Vice Mayor of Santa Monica Speak Out Against Needle Exchange Program

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

The Demonstration was Organized by the Santa Monica Coalition @yovenicenews A Santa Monica rally has held against the needle exchange...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Apartment Shooter Faces 20 Felony Charges, Could Spend Life in Prison

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

The Self-Employed Chef Is Being Held in Lieu of Over $5M Bail By Zach Armstrong A man accused of firing...

Photo: Vimeo
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announces Charges In Brutal Venice Sexual Assaults

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Venice Canals Case by LADA George Gascon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Measles Infected Traveler Visited Santa Monica Pier, Public Health Officials Warn

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Authorities Urge Individuals Who Were at The Specified Venues to Monitor Their Health The California Department of Public Health notified...
News, Video

420 is coming and our friends at Venice Kush are going to be going all out !

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

420 is coming and our friends at @Venice Kush are going to be going all out ! Check out this...
News

Kids Learn Local Waters in Aquarium Science Camp

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science and learn about the fascinating water systems in Santa Monica...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR