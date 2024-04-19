SMC to Host Applied Music Showcase in May

Highlighted Students Set to Perform a Variety of Songs, Instrumental Solos, Ensemble Pieces, and Original Compositions

Santa Monica College’s Music Department is set to present the Applied Music Showcase, highlighting students enrolled in SMC’s distinctive Applied Music Program as they perform a variety of songs, instrumental solos, ensemble pieces, and original compositions in various genres.

The showcase is scheduled for Friday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. and will take place at The Broad Stage within the SMC Performing Arts Center, located at 1310 11th Street in Santa Monica.

The Applied Music Program, established in 2001 by Dr. James Smith and currently overseen by directors Jimmy Cheesman, David Arbury, and Janelle DeStefano, aims to nurture the talents of exceptional instrumentalists, vocalists, and composers. Its mission is to equip each student for successful transfer as a music major to a four-year university or conservatory.

General admission tickets are priced at $10 (plus a nominal service fee), with complimentary entry available for students upon presentation of a valid student ID. Tickets can be purchased online in advance through smc.edu/tickets or by phone at 310-434-3005 (Monday to Friday, during limited hours).

Alternatively, tickets will be available for purchase at The Broad Stage Box Office at the SMC Performing Arts Center starting 45 minutes before the performance. Free parking is provided on-site, and seating is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further details, contact 310-434-4323. Please note that all performances are subject to change or cancellation without prior notice.