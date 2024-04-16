(Video) Mayor & Vice Mayor of Santa Monica Speak Out Against Needle Exchange Program

The Demonstration was Organized by the Santa Monica Coalition
@yovenicenews A Santa Monica rally has held against the needle exchange program #losangeles #santamonica #california #syringe #needles #publicsafety #fyp ♬ original sound – Yo! Venice
April 16, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Self-Employed Chef Is Being Held in Lieu of Over $5M Bail By Zach Armstrong A man accused of firing...
Charges Filed Against Suspect in Venice Canals Case by LADA George Gascon Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has...
Authorities Urge Individuals Who Were at The Specified Venues to Monitor Their Health The California Department of Public Health notified...
420 is coming and our friends at @Venice Kush are going to be going all out ! Check out this...
This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science and learn about the fascinating water systems in Santa Monica...
Teams at Saint Monica Preparatory took big wins this winter season. The coaches leading an undefeated girls’ soccer team, winning...
Calling all Swifties! Sophie Dance West, an all-inclusive kids dance studio that welcomes any skill level from beginner to highly...
April 15, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Victim Received at Least Eight Fractures to Her Jaw, a Large Laceration to the Back of Her Head and...
April 15, 2024 Zach Armstrong
The Event Is Set to Showcase a Variety of Work That Displays the Dynamic Nature of the Westside Neighborhood By...
At a press conference on Friday, City leaders announced an arrest. @yovenicenews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect...
April 14, 2024 Nick Antonicello
Standing Committee offers more district representation in a new version that could not muster a two-third’s majority not once, but...
April 14, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Witnesses Captured Footage of Multiple Rapid Shots Being Fired Onto the Street and Sidewalk According to multiple reports including from...
April 14, 2024 Dolores Quintana
Authorities Provide Updates on the Arrest at Press Conference By Dolores Quintana This morning, LAPD Commander Steven Lurie, West Bureau,...
April 12, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
April 12, 2024 Yo Venice Staff
Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
