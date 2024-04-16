April 17, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Vimeo

Los Angeles County District Attorney Announces Charges In Brutal Venice Sexual Assaults

Charges Filed Against Suspect in Venice Canals Case by LADA George Gascon

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced charges against Anthony Francisco Jones for allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Venice Canals neighborhood on April 6.

District Attorney Gascón expressed deep outrage and condemnation for the brutal sexual assaults, stating that such acts have no place in society and will not be tolerated. He reassured the public that his office is fully committed to vigorously prosecuting the individual responsible for these crimes to ensure justice for the victims. He added that these crimes were the most brutal rapes that he had ever seen. 

Lindsey P. Horvath, Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, also condemned sexual assault, commending the Los Angeles Police Department and District Attorney Gascón’s office for their swift and diligent efforts in investigating the matter and bringing forth charges. She expressed sympathy for the survivors whose lives have been forever altered by the trauma they endured.

Los Angeles Police Chief Dominic Choi praised the officers and specialized detectives involved in the case for their dedication to public safety. He also thanked the Venice community for their participation in helping to apprehend the perpetrator.

Anthony Francisco Jones, born on September 12, 1994, faces multiple charges, including forcible rape, sexual penetration by use of force, mayhem, torture, attempted murder, and sodomy by use of force. It is alleged that Jones committed the sexual assaults during the course of a kidnapping against multiple victims and inflicted great bodily injury on them.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned today in Dept. 30 at the Airport Courthouse. The People are recommending that Jones be held on no bail. If convicted as charged, he could face life in prison.

The case is currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

in News, Real Estate
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Marina del Rey Apartment Shooter Faces 20 Felony Charges, Could Spend Life in Prison

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

The Self-Employed Chef Is Being Held in Lieu of Over $5M Bail By Zach Armstrong A man accused of firing...

Photo: Getty Images
News

Measles Infected Traveler Visited Santa Monica Pier, Public Health Officials Warn

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

Authorities Urge Individuals Who Were at The Specified Venues to Monitor Their Health The California Department of Public Health notified...
News, Video

420 is coming and our friends at Venice Kush are going to be going all out !

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

420 is coming and our friends at @Venice Kush are going to be going all out ! Check out this...
News

Kids Learn Local Waters in Aquarium Science Camp

April 16, 2024

Read more
April 16, 2024

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science and learn about the fascinating water systems in Santa Monica...
News

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Teams at Saint Monica Preparatory took big wins this winter season.  The coaches leading an undefeated girls’ soccer team, winning...
News

Sophie Dance West Dance Camp Enrolling Now

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Calling all Swifties! Sophie Dance West, an all-inclusive kids dance studio that welcomes any skill level from beginner to highly...

Photo: GoFundMe
Hard, News

GoFundMe Raises Over $84K for Venice Canal Attack Victim

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

The Victim Received at Least Eight Fractures to Her Jaw, a Large Laceration to the Back of Her Head and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Venice Arts on Venice Beach” to be Hosted by Traci Park

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

The Event Is Set to Showcase a Variety of Work That Displays the Dynamic Nature of the Westside Neighborhood By...
News, Video

(Video) The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

At a press conference on Friday, City leaders announced an arrest. @yovenicenews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Rules Committee Offers Third Attempt at Revising VNC Board Composition

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Standing Committee offers more district representation in a new version that could not muster a two-third’s majority not once, but...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Man Arrested in Marina del Rey After Shots Fired from Rooftop

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Witnesses Captured Footage of Multiple Rapid Shots Being Fired Onto the Street and Sidewalk According to multiple reports including from...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Breaking News, News

LAPD Announces Capture of Suspect in Venice Canal Attacks

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Authorities Provide Updates on the Arrest at Press Conference By Dolores Quintana This morning, LAPD Commander Steven Lurie, West Bureau,...
News

Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
News

CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
News

YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end,  YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR