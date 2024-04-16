Kids Learn Local Waters in Aquarium Science Camp

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science and learn about the fascinating water systems in Santa Monica through Heal the Bay’s Aquarium Science Camp.

Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. The nonprofit offers exciting programs and camps throughout the year dedicated to fueling students’ love for science and learning.

Aquarium Science Camp, from June 24 to July 26, is a hands-on learning experience that allows kids to study the ocean, learn about the natural world, and engage their interest in marine science. Each week, campers explore different ocean environments, interact with live animals in the Aquarium, explore and observe the beach, play games, and become ocean stewards.

“We make their learning relevant through experiences like digging in the sand, finding sand crabs and plenty of engaging activities that fuel their love of science and the ocean,” said Kelly Kelly, Heal the Bay’s Associate Director of Aquarium Education.

“We offer another opportunity for kids to learn science outside of the classroom. In a camp environment, it’s a lot more fun and engaging when they can make their own direct observations, ask questions, construct explanations, and communicate information,” Kelly said.

Held at the Heal the Bay Aquarium at the Santa Monica Pier, camp is reserved for kids entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Daily and weekly rates are available. For more information about the camps, visit https://healthebay.org/camps/. For questions, email Robert Ramos rramos@healthebay.org.