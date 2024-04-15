“Venice Arts on Venice Beach” to be Hosted by Traci Park

The Event Is Set to Showcase a Variety of Work That Displays the Dynamic Nature of the Westside Neighborhood

By Zach Armstrong

Councilwoman Traci Park will host the Venice Arts on Venice Beach event on April 18 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Taking place at the Council District 11 Office – Westchester Municipal Building

7166 W. Manchester Ave., the event is set to showcase a variety of work that displays the dynamic nature of the Westside neighborhood.

“For the last three decades, students at Venice Arts have taken thousands of photographs of the vibrant culture and community that is Venice Beach. In celebration of this history, Venice Arts dug into their digital archives dating back over 15 years and the result is ‘Venice Arts on Venice Beach.’” Park said in her newsletter. “I am personally thrilled to host this special exhibit at the CD11 Council office at Westchester Park! Please join us for this special event!”

To RSVP, go to https://www.venicearts.org/events/2024/4/18/venice-arts-on-venice-beach.