April 16, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Saint Monica Prep: Mariner Sports Camps Focus on Fundamentals

Teams at Saint Monica Preparatory took big wins this winter season. 

The coaches leading an undefeated girls’ soccer team, winning Champion titles in girls’ and boys’ basketball, and dominating third and fourth grade girls’ and boys’ basketball games are the same coaches heading the Mariner Sports Camps this summer.

The wins are crucial as they speak to the tenacity of the coaches and their dedication to student athletes at Saint Monica. Open to the wider community, the weekly summer sports camps offer student athletes a chance to behold game-winning spirit. 

Starting June 24, the state-of-the-art gymnasium and facilities will be open for co-ed athletes entering grades three to eight, focusing on the fundamentals of basketball, cheer, soccer and volleyball.

“We’re excited for student athletes to check out our camps and campus this summer, meet our head coaches, and start planning ahead for what sports they want to play and where they want to attend middle and high school,” said Kaitlen Murphy, director of marketing communications at the school. 

Saint Monica Preparatory offers Core Prep Academy where 6th, 7th and 8th graders take academic classes in a traditional setting, while elevating their game and character through supplemental training and life skills programs. 

Camps run until August 9 weekly from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and cost $425 per week. Early arrival and late pickup may be available at an additional cost. To learn more about the camps, visit https://www.saintmonicaprep.org/camps.

in News
Related Posts
News

Sophie Dance West Dance Camp Enrolling Now

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

Calling all Swifties! Sophie Dance West, an all-inclusive kids dance studio that welcomes any skill level from beginner to highly...

Photo: GoFundMe
Hard, News

GoFundMe Raises Over $84K for Venice Canal Attack Victim

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

The Victim Received at Least Eight Fractures to Her Jaw, a Large Laceration to the Back of Her Head and...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

“Venice Arts on Venice Beach” to be Hosted by Traci Park

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

The Event Is Set to Showcase a Variety of Work That Displays the Dynamic Nature of the Westside Neighborhood By...
News, Video

(Video) The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect in the Horrific Attacks on Two Women on April 6 in the Venice Canal Area

April 15, 2024

Read more
April 15, 2024

At a press conference on Friday, City leaders announced an arrest. @yovenicenews The LAPD Announces the Arrest of a Suspect...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Rules Committee Offers Third Attempt at Revising VNC Board Composition

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Standing Committee offers more district representation in a new version that could not muster a two-third’s majority not once, but...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Man Arrested in Marina del Rey After Shots Fired from Rooftop

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Witnesses Captured Footage of Multiple Rapid Shots Being Fired Onto the Street and Sidewalk According to multiple reports including from...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
Breaking News, News

LAPD Announces Capture of Suspect in Venice Canal Attacks

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Authorities Provide Updates on the Arrest at Press Conference By Dolores Quintana This morning, LAPD Commander Steven Lurie, West Bureau,...
News

Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
News

CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
News

YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end,  YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Village Green

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Attendees Can Indulge in a Variety of Culinary Delights, Including Savory or Sweet Crêpes From la Crepe du Jardin, Shane’s...
News

Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Westside Artists to be Showcased at Winston House

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Tickets Are Available for $15 Presale and $18 at the Door Experience a showcase of talented Westside artists at Winston...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Media Trucks Scour Canals After Saturday’s Violent Assaults

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

Just How Safe Is Venice? By Nick Antonicello Car vandalism, tool theft, break-ins, property theft, pick-pocketing at the beach, rampant...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
Hard, News

Lyft Driver Charged with Sexual Assault Following Investigation

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

The Incident Occured in September By Zach Armstrong A Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman last year has...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR