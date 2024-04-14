Man Arrested in Marina del Rey After Shots Fired from Rooftop

Witnesses Captured Footage of Multiple Rapid Shots Being Fired Onto the Street and Sidewalk

According to multiple reports including from NBC4 Los Angeles and the L.A. Times, authorities apprehended a man in the early hours of Sunday following reports of gunfire emanating from the rooftop of a Marina del Rey apartment building.

The individual’s identity remains undisclosed by officials, although witnesses identified the alleged shooter as a 41-year-old self-employed chef renowned for his expertise in “organic traditional Vietnamese cuisine,” according to NBC4.

Witnesses captured footage of multiple rapid shots being fired onto the street and sidewalk. A police cruiser, potentially hit by gunfire, was later removed from the scene on Sunday morning, according to NBC4.

Incident reports indicate that the shooting incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, prompting individuals to seek cover behind nearby vehicles and trees. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.