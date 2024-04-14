April 15, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Nick Antonicello

Man Arrested in Marina del Rey After Shots Fired from Rooftop

Witnesses Captured Footage of Multiple Rapid Shots Being Fired Onto the Street and Sidewalk

According to multiple reports including from NBC4 Los Angeles and the L.A. Times, authorities apprehended a man in the early hours of Sunday following reports of gunfire emanating from the rooftop of a Marina del Rey apartment building.

The individual’s identity remains undisclosed by officials, although witnesses identified the alleged shooter as a 41-year-old self-employed chef renowned for his expertise in “organic traditional Vietnamese cuisine,” according to NBC4. 

Witnesses captured footage of multiple rapid shots being fired onto the street and sidewalk. A police cruiser, potentially hit by gunfire, was later removed from the scene on Sunday morning, according to NBC4. 

Incident reports indicate that the shooting incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, prompting individuals to seek cover behind nearby vehicles and trees. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Dolores Quintana
Breaking News, News

LAPD Announces Capture of Suspect in Venice Canal Attacks

April 14, 2024

Read more
April 14, 2024

Authorities Provide Updates on the Arrest at Press Conference By Dolores Quintana This morning, LAPD Commander Steven Lurie, West Bureau,...
News

Registration Now Open for Summer at New Roads

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

New Roads School is accepting registration for its summer program, a vibrant selection of classes and camps curated to meet...
News

CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable...
News

YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end,  YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Village Green

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Attendees Can Indulge in a Variety of Culinary Delights, Including Savory or Sweet Crêpes From la Crepe du Jardin, Shane’s...
News

Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Westside Artists to be Showcased at Winston House

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Tickets Are Available for $15 Presale and $18 at the Door Experience a showcase of talented Westside artists at Winston...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Media Trucks Scour Canals After Saturday’s Violent Assaults

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

Just How Safe Is Venice? By Nick Antonicello Car vandalism, tool theft, break-ins, property theft, pick-pocketing at the beach, rampant...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
Hard, News

Lyft Driver Charged with Sexual Assault Following Investigation

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

The Incident Occured in September By Zach Armstrong A Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman last year has...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Upcoming Fundraiser to Support the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Statue Honors the More Than 1,000 Japanese Americans in the L.A. Area Who Were Deported to the Manzanar Internment...

Photo: UHF Gallery
News, upbeat

Parisian Artist to Debut Solo Exhibition at Venice Art Gallery

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Show Is Free, Open to the Public, and All Art Will Be Available for Purchase Paris-based artist Simon Frankart,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Threatens Lifeguard With Rod, Shuts Down PCH Traffic While Perched on Cliff

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Incident Halted Traffic for Over an Hour By Zach Armstrong A homeless man was arrested by authorities on Monday after...
News, Video

(Video) Fire Ravages Venice Home After Attempted Burglary on Same Block

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

LAPD Says There Was No Evidence of Arson @yovenicenews This Venice home was ravaged by a blaze. #venicebeach #venice #losangeles...
News

Now Enrolling: St. Matthew’s Summer Enrichment Program

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Two Women Assaulted and Injured Near Venice Canals, LAPD Initiates Investigation

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

The Venice Community Will See an Increase in Patrols Along With Black and White Police Vehicles By Zach Armstrong An...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR