Westside Artists to be Showcased at Winston House

Tickets Are Available for $15 Presale and $18 at the Door

Experience a showcase of talented Westside artists at Winston House, brought to you by Bring Back the Music (BBTM) and Saturdays at Seven.

Featuring performances by Anni, Ethan Buckner, Rae Isla, Chloe Kat, and Josephine. Tickets are available for $15 presale and $18 at the door.

BBTM, a concert series hosted by LA songwriter Ethan Buckner and Heather Kryczka, aims to bring live music back into the community. Starting with intimate outdoor concerts in their Venice backyard in 2020, BBTM has grown into a platform committed to uplifting local artists and curating unforgettable shows. Join Ethan and Heather as they bring the magic of BBTM to spaces with a special vibe.

Date: Friday, April 19

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

For more information, go to https://speakeasygo.com/event/EVE-JHIWP9.