April 12, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

CodeREV Inspires Kids to Code

Budding coders, robotics engineers, game developers, animators and STEM campers are invited to join CodeREV this summer for a memorable and educational experience. 

CodeREV inspires students to awaken a love for creating with technology through its seasonal camps that provide the ultimate coding, STEAM, game design, engineering and digital design class experience in a live format, led by expert instructors. 

This spring and summer, students can choose between week-long half day camps, full day camps, eight-class sessions or single-day classes and dive into the world of robotics, learning how coding and circuits work, and watching their robots and designs come to life. 

“We’ve developed our own line of educational robotics kits called Creator Bots. They build the bots from the ground up,” said Luis Morales, vice president of operations at CodeREV. 

CodeREV offers a mix of both beginner classes, for kids who have interest and want to check it out, and intermediate to advanced levels, for kids who are learning more advanced features and honing their skills. 

“Through CodeREV, parents are allowing students to view technology through a different lens. They get to redirect an unfavorable behavior at home through a positive channel that’s educational and useful under the support of educators with over decades of experience,” Morales said. 

New this year are five-day class packs where students can mix and match classes and choose the schedule that works best for themselves and family. 

To learn more about CodeREV and enroll your K-12 student, visit https://www.coderevkids.com.

in News
Related Posts
News

YMCA Santa Monica: When School Is Out, Camp Is In

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

As the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District nears its end,  YMCA Santa Monica is setting up for its popular Summer...
News

Top 4 Party Boat Rentals in San Diego

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Here’s a rundown of the top 4 party boat rentals that will elevate any event to an unforgettable experience: Alana...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Village Green

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Attendees Can Indulge in a Variety of Culinary Delights, Including Savory or Sweet Crêpes From la Crepe du Jardin, Shane’s...
News

Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Westside Artists to be Showcased at Winston House

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Tickets Are Available for $15 Presale and $18 at the Door Experience a showcase of talented Westside artists at Winston...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Media Trucks Scour Canals After Saturday’s Violent Assaults

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

Just How Safe Is Venice? By Nick Antonicello Car vandalism, tool theft, break-ins, property theft, pick-pocketing at the beach, rampant...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
Hard, News

Lyft Driver Charged with Sexual Assault Following Investigation

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

The Incident Occured in September By Zach Armstrong A Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman last year has...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Upcoming Fundraiser to Support the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Statue Honors the More Than 1,000 Japanese Americans in the L.A. Area Who Were Deported to the Manzanar Internment...

Photo: UHF Gallery
News, upbeat

Parisian Artist to Debut Solo Exhibition at Venice Art Gallery

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Show Is Free, Open to the Public, and All Art Will Be Available for Purchase Paris-based artist Simon Frankart,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Threatens Lifeguard With Rod, Shuts Down PCH Traffic While Perched on Cliff

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Incident Halted Traffic for Over an Hour By Zach Armstrong A homeless man was arrested by authorities on Monday after...
News, Video

(Video) Fire Ravages Venice Home After Attempted Burglary on Same Block

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

LAPD Says There Was No Evidence of Arson @yovenicenews This Venice home was ravaged by a blaze. #venicebeach #venice #losangeles...
News

Now Enrolling: St. Matthew’s Summer Enrichment Program

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Two Women Assaulted and Injured Near Venice Canals, LAPD Initiates Investigation

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

The Venice Community Will See an Increase in Patrols Along With Black and White Police Vehicles By Zach Armstrong An...
News

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Roll out the .. robots.  An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: For the Love of the Sport

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR