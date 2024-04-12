April 12, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Accents Owner Steven Hanna Reflects on Decades Long Legacy

For 37 years, Accents Jewelry has transcended mere commerce, evolving into a vibrant community, a crucible of creativity, and a sanctuary for cherished moments.

Founder Steven Hanna’s legacy resonates far beyond the store’s physical space, as his commitment to mentoring and nurturing aspiring designers has seeded dreams and shared wisdom spanning decades.

With mixed emotions, the store announced its closure in February. Beloved Accents clientele have until April 30th to acquire exquisite pieces at unbeatable prices as a token of their appreciation.

Hanna was born in a nurturing family surrounded by old country relatives. From the age of 12, surfing encapsulated his childhood and in the 60s, he went to college to major in art, all of which laid the groundwork for idealistic values that stayed true to him throughout his life. With his sculpting background, he acquired an apprenticeship position at Venice Lapidary Guild where he learned how to carve wax that would be cast in silver and gold, and to carve the stones that he would set into jewelry designs.

Hanna started his own business in 1973 by taking in special order rings, doing craft shows, and wholesaling to boutiques and department stores. He found working alongside other creative minds rewarding, so he proceeded to conceptualize an idea for a community-based retail store.

“Not that much different from the family of neighbors and friends that gravitated to my home in the canals where I lived throughout the 70s,” he said. Hanna started taking business courses at UCLA in the 80s while looking for the right location for a unique retail store that catered to his target market.

“It was interesting in being exposed to the basic principles of business, especially how they related to my personal struggles working with larger companies, and how much of it did not relate with my own values. I found my longtime interest in the philosophies and religions from the east and enlightened authors who integrated ancient wisdom with modern living in the west, to be more relevant to my creative business practices,” he said.

In 1987, Hanna opened Accents Jewelry Design on Main Street near the Venice and Santa Monica boundary line where he featured his work alongside other designers, some of which he knew from his early craft fair circuit and trade shows.

“The unique handmade jewelry, personal services offered and affordable prices kept people coming back,” he said. “I was so passionate about bringing together my purpose and everything I had learned toward establishing relationships and taking care of all their jewelry needs … even if it meant going downtown or to my bench workers shop before I opened the store in the morning.”

Three years later, Hanna started a weekly workshop teaching the lost wax jewelry making technique and the workshops have continued to this day. He eventually moved Accents to the corner of Ashland and Main Street in 1993, a location that favored more foot traffic.

“I started recruiting like minded students from my weekly workshop to work as apprentice designers and today my dream has come true as the store supports six of us jewelry designers,” Hanna said.

With training help from Accents Supervising Manager Johanna Torell, Hanna said they instill in each designer the importance of personal service and community by which Accents is known.


“We all honor the creative apprentice designers that came before them, who are now successful designers,” Hanna said. As the store is embarking to close soon, Hanna will deeply miss the sense of community that has surrounded Accents since its inception.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Earth Day Celebration Coming to Village Green

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Attendees Can Indulge in a Variety of Culinary Delights, Including Savory or Sweet Crêpes From la Crepe du Jardin, Shane’s...

Photo: N/A
Hard, News

Westside Artists to be Showcased at Winston House

April 12, 2024

Read more
April 12, 2024

Tickets Are Available for $15 Presale and $18 at the Door Experience a showcase of talented Westside artists at Winston...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Media Trucks Scour Canals After Saturday’s Violent Assaults

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

Just How Safe Is Venice? By Nick Antonicello Car vandalism, tool theft, break-ins, property theft, pick-pocketing at the beach, rampant...

Photo: Santa Monica Police Department
Hard, News

Lyft Driver Charged with Sexual Assault Following Investigation

April 11, 2024

Read more
April 11, 2024

The Incident Occured in September By Zach Armstrong A Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman last year has...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Upcoming Fundraiser to Support the Venice Japanese American Memorial Monument

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Statue Honors the More Than 1,000 Japanese Americans in the L.A. Area Who Were Deported to the Manzanar Internment...

Photo: UHF Gallery
News, upbeat

Parisian Artist to Debut Solo Exhibition at Venice Art Gallery

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Show Is Free, Open to the Public, and All Art Will Be Available for Purchase Paris-based artist Simon Frankart,...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

Homeless Man Threatens Lifeguard With Rod, Shuts Down PCH Traffic While Perched on Cliff

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

The Incident Halted Traffic for Over an Hour By Zach Armstrong A homeless man was arrested by authorities on Monday after...
News, Video

(Video) Fire Ravages Venice Home After Attempted Burglary on Same Block

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

LAPD Says There Was No Evidence of Arson @yovenicenews This Venice home was ravaged by a blaze. #venicebeach #venice #losangeles...
News

Now Enrolling: St. Matthew’s Summer Enrichment Program

April 10, 2024

Read more
April 10, 2024

Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Two Women Assaulted and Injured Near Venice Canals, LAPD Initiates Investigation

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

The Venice Community Will See an Increase in Patrols Along With Black and White Police Vehicles By Zach Armstrong An...
News

Rolling Robots Camp is a ‘Tech Genius Program’

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Roll out the .. robots.  An afterschool learning center for robotics and STEM is hosting weekly camps this summer designed...
News

Sunshine Beach Volleyball Camps: For the Love of the Sport

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Summer is coming. For young volleyball athletes, that means registration for the Sunshine Westside Beach Camp and South Bay Beach...
News, Santa Monica

Bob Rosenbloom, Esteemed Owner of Bob’s Market and Community Pillar, Passes at 92

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Bob Rosenbloom, the cherished proprietor of Bob’s Market on Ocean Park Blvd. in Santa Monica, passed away at his residence...

Photo: Citizen
Hard, News

PCH Partially Shuts Down as SMPD Negotiates With Man on the Bluffs

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

Southbound Traffic at Entrada Dr. Was Closed, While Northbound Traffic Was Shut off From the I10 Freeway By Zach Armstrong...
News

Summer at Crossroads: Opportunities for Growth, Creativity and Learning

April 9, 2024

Read more
April 9, 2024

A catalog of arts classes has opened for Summer at Crossroads, an immersive experience for students to continue to explore...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR