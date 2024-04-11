April 11, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Santa Monica Police Department

Lyft Driver Charged with Sexual Assault Following Investigation

The Incident Occured in September

By Zach Armstrong

A Lyft driver who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman last year has been arrested and charged with multiple felony counts following an investigation by Santa Monica detectives, according to SMPD.

On Sept. 7, SMPD responded to an assault report at the 2900 block of Pennsylvania Ave. The victim, a Santa Monica resident, alleged that after a Lyft driver picked her up from a West Hollywood restaurant, she woke up in the car to inappropriate touching. 

Upon arriving home, after declining the suspect’s offer to escort her to the door, she realized it had been several hours since she was picked up.

Los Angeles resident Fernando Macias Morales, 34, was identified as the suspect after an investigation by Santa Monica detectives. He was apprehended on April 5 in the San Fernando Valley.

Morales was charged by The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with felony counts including kidnapping to commit a sexual act, sexual penetration of an intoxicated or sedated person and oral copulation of an intoxicated or sedated person. His bail has been set at $500,000.

Authorities urge anyone with additional information to contact Det. Stephanie Davis at 310-458-2201 ext. 4400, Sgt. Chad Goodwin at 310-458-8931, or reach the Watch Commander desk at 310-458-8427, operational 24 hours a day.

