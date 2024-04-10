Parisian Artist to Debut Solo Exhibition at Venice Art Gallery

The Show Is Free, Open to the Public, and All Art Will Be Available for Purchase

Paris-based artist Simon Frankart, known as Petite Luxures, is set to unveil his inaugural solo exhibition in Los Angeles, marking a decade since his first sale in the city.

Hosted by Ultra High Frequency Gallery, the free and open-to-the-public show will debut on April 20, featuring over 30 new pieces, including drawings, cut-outs, sculptures, and custom-made guitars. All art will be available for purchase.

Petites Luxures, an erotic-poetic and minimalist drawing project, aims to depict intimacy and sensuality with elegance and lightness. With a significant online presence boasting more than a million Instagram followers, Frankart’s work has garnered international acclaim, gracing exhibitions in Rome, New York, San Francisco, and Paris.

Published in magazines like Vanity Fair and Playboy USA, and collaborating with fashion brands such as Olympia le Tan, Petite Luxures has also been the focus of five books translated into five languages.



The UHF gallery is located at 517 Ocean Front Walk. For more information, go to https://uhfgallery.com/.