April 10, 2024
Photo: Getty Images

Two Women Assaulted and Injured Near Venice Canals, LAPD Initiates Investigation

The Venice Community Will See an Increase in Patrols Along With Black and White Police Vehicles

By Zach Armstrong

An investigation is underway after two women were assaulted and left with significant injuries near the Venice canals on Saturday, according to LAPD.

The first victim was walking in the 2700 block of Strong Drive around 8:30 p.m. when the suspect struck her with a hard object from behind. She was rendered unconscious. About an hour later, the second victim, who was later located by residents, was attacked while walking nearby Sherman Canal. 

LAPD Pacific officers arrived on scene where evidence was left behind by the suspect, according to a news release. 

The same suspect is believed to be behind both cases. He is described as either Black or Hispanic with medium to dark skin, between 5’10” and 6’, weighing between 180 and 200 lbs. and having short hair trimmed around the ears. 

LAPD is urging residents to notify authorities of suspicious activity or any loitering in the area. During the investigation, the department said the Venice community will see an increase in patrols along with black and white police vehicles. 

Those with information are asked to contact Special Assault Detectives at 213-473-0447. During off hours or weekends, call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Those who wish to be anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted by downloading the “P-3 Tips” mobile app and selecting the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.

News
