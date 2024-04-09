April 9, 2024 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Performing Arts Workshops Welcomes Array of Campers

For children interested in musical and theater arts, Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer: four two-week musical theater camps and eight one-week variety camps across its seven Los Angeles locations. 

This summer, PAW Musical Theater camps center around preparing students to present A Barbie Dream Musical; Greatest Showman; Matilda the Musical; or Mary Poppins. Parents often couple a two-week musical theater session with a one-week camp in areas such as actor’s reel, debate, guitar, photography, poetry slam, stage effects makeup, and more, depending on the interest of the child. 

Cheryl Appleman, founder and president, said PAW is the ultimate arts experience for kids. 

“Performing Arts Workshop is proud to offer a child-friendly approach to the performing arts. Our camp is not just for kids who want to be on stage, our goal is to offer an inclusive, well-rounded arts experience which introduces a child to new passions within the arts including delving into special effects makeup, photography, music, and even language arts like poetry slam and debate. There’s something for everyone here!”

From ages 5 to 14, PAW camps are designed with the child in mind and auditions are not required. 

“We take anyone who signs up as long as they are in our age range. Over the first few days of camp, our teachers work with the kids to gauge their strengths and comfort levels. On the third day of camp, the campers are assigned a role based on what they would be most comfortable playing. They never have to experience not getting a part they read for, every child feels that we’re building and bolstering their self-confidence, rather than tearing it down,” Appleman said.  

PAW was awarded L.A. Parent Magazine’s Best After School Program, Best Summer Camp and Best Live Children’s Theater. 

To schedule your summer of performing arts, visit https://www.performingartsworkshops.com. Tuition rates, scholarships and financial assistance are available.

in News
Related Posts
News

Get a Taste of Harvard-Westlake This Summer

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

Harvard-Westlake School is inviting students to a summer filled with academic enrichment, artistic enrichment and athletic development during its summer...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Fire Station 63’s Annual Pancake Breakfast to Feature Coloring Table, DJ and More

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

This Tradition Is Organized Annually by the Playa Venice Sunrise Rotary Club Fire Station 63 invites families to its Annual...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Woman Waves Knife on Ocean Front Walk, Arrest Made

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

No Injuries Were Reported By Zach Armstrong A woman was arrested on Monday after threatening passersby on Venice Beach’s Ocean...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Marks Several Spots in Santa Monica, Investigation Underway

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

The Incident Comes Months After Another Potential Act of Anti-semitism Occurred Less Than 2.5 Miles Away By Zach Armstrong Local...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

1920s Spanish Revival Home in Palisades Hits Market at $3.8M

April 8, 2024

Read more
April 8, 2024

It Is One of the Earliest Homes Constructed on the Bluffs and Located Just Five Houses Away From Ocean Cliff...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Boat & Vessel Owners Town Hall Taking Place Tuesday

April 7, 2024

Read more
April 7, 2024

Attendees Will Receive Information on Vessel Property Statements, Ownership Verification, Assessment Procedures and Registration Protocols Los Angeles County Assessor Jeff...

Photo: Santa Monica
News, upbeat

This is Santa Monica’s First-Ever Poet Laureate

April 5, 2024

Read more
April 5, 2024

Her Work Touches Subjects of Personal Narrative, Individual/Cultural Identity, Philosophy, and Spirituality By Zach Armstrong As part of an effort...
News, upbeat

Lineup Announced for This Year’s “Marina Culture Jam”

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Three-Part Series Promises Live Performances, Arts and Crafts, and Cultural Learning Activities The 2024 Marina Culture Jam series is...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Closed and Empty Storefronts Populate Oceanfront Walk

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Road to Recovery Has Been Slow and Steady for This Resilient International Tourist Destination By Nick Antonicello Is the...

Photo: Santa Monica College
News, upbeat

Upcoming SMC Student Art Exhibition to Run Through June

April 4, 2024

Read more
April 4, 2024

The Gallery Will Feature Both In-Person and Online Displays The Santa Monica College Emeritus Art Gallery will host the SMC...

Photo: Facebook: @Nalu Vida Venice
Dining, News

Tropical Bar & Grille Opening Soon in Venice’s Washington Square

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

The President of Venice Duck Brewery and CEO of Casa Rica Tequila Have Teamed up to Take the Place of...

Photo: Getty Images
Hard, News

Man With Metal Pole Acts Threateningly Over a Receipt

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Police Responded to the Mar Vista Business By Zach Armstrong Officers responded to a call on Tuesday over a dispute...

Photo: N/A
News, upbeat

Upcoming Event Aims to Help Welcome New Refugees

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

Activities include family discussions on welcoming newcomers, writing welcome letters, family portrait sessions and art workshops The Annenberg Community Beach...

Photo: Youtube Screenshot
News, Real Estate

Woman Smashes Car Windshields in Venice and West LA, Prompting Concern

April 3, 2024

Read more
April 3, 2024

String of Vandalism Incidents Raises Alarm Among Residents In a disturbing incident, a woman was observed vandalizing the windshield of...

Photo: Nick Antonicello
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Encampments Block Tourists and Locals

April 2, 2024

Read more
April 2, 2024

Residents on this walk street seek assistance from city officials By Nick Antonicello  Park Avenue, one of the popular walk...

